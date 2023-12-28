WNCW's Top 10 Staff Picks of 2023

Click here for the complete Top 100 list as voted by our listeners and programming staff.

Joe Kendrick: Program Director and Weekday Host:

1. Pony Bradshaw – North Georgia Rounder

2. Mapache – Swinging Stars

3. Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

4. Viv & Riley – Imaginary People

5. Wednesday – Rat Saw God

6. Nick Shoulders – All Bad

7. Miss Grit – Follow The Cyborg

8. Get Right Band – iTopia

9. Bella White – Among Other Things

10. Justin & the Cosmics – Cool Dead

Martin Anderson: Music Director and Weekday Host:

1. Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time

2. Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift

3. Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet

4. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold

5. Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain

6. Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel

7. Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar

8. Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World

9. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Altitude

10. Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country – Reflector

+ “Tied for 11th”:

Band of Heathens -- Simple Things

Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman

Eddie 9Volt – Capricorn

Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown

Lonesome Ace Stringband -- Try to Make It Fly

Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces

Margaret Glaspy -- Echo the Diamond

Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight

Mikaela Davis -- And Southern Star

Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People

(Various Artists): Psychedelic States: The Carolinas in the 60s

Joe Greene: Weekday and Goin’ Across the Mountain Host:



Miles Miller – Solid Gold Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Two Queen Bee & The Honeylovers – Live At isis Steep Canyon Rangers – Morning Shift Nickel Creek – Celebrants Bamboos – This Is How We Do It Special Consensus – Great Blue North Dale Ann Bradley – Kentucky For Me Darrel Scott String Band – Old Cane Back Rocker Brennen Leigh – Ain’t Through Honky-Tonkin Yet



Roland Dierauf: Weekday and Jazz & Beyond Host:



Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar Esther Rose -- Safe To Run Bella White -- Among Other Things Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake Mapache -- Swinging Stars William Tyler & The Impossible Truth -- Secret Statosphere Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift Veronica Swift -- Veronica Swift OK Factor -- OKX Phoebe Hunt -- Nothing Else Matters

Rob Daves: ARC Overnight Host:



Wednesday - Rat Saw God Silver Moth - Black Bay Black Country, New Road - Live at Bush Hall Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte Jeff Rosenstock- Hellmode The Third Mind - 2 Population II - Electrons libre du quebec Ratboys - The Window Cat Power - Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert Animal Collective - Isn't It Now?

Trent Henley: Dead Air and Dubatomic Particles Host:

1. Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman

2. Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For

3. Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots

4. Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge

5. Krasno/Moore Project -- Book of Queens

6. Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World

7. Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead 18: Tony Allen

8. Blind Boys of Alabama -- Echoes of the South

9. Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River

10. Tinariwen – Amatssou

Julian Booker: Thursday Night and Culture Caravan Host:

1. Julie Byrne -The Greater Wings

2. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily -Love in Exile

3. Lindsay Lou -Queen of Time

4. ANONHI & the Johnsons -My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross

5. U.S. Girls -Bless This Mess

6. Fatoumata Diawara -London Ko

7. North Americans -Long Cool World

8. Esther Rose -Safe to Run

9. Hayden Pedigo -The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored

10. Brandee Younger -Brand New Life

Kevin Washington: 20/21 Host:

1. Chris Pierce "Let All Who Will"

2. Allison Russell "The Returner"

3. Dengue Fever "Ting Mong"

4. The Pink Stones "You Know Who"

5. The Watson Twins "Holler"

6. Elien Jewell" Get Behind the Wheel"

7. Iris DeMent "Workin' On a World"

8. Marc Broussard "S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul"

9. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway "City of Gold"

10. ShinyRibs "Transit Damage"

Scotty Robertson: Rhythm Theorem Host… “No ranking required; I love all my children”::

1. Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

2. Yussef Dayes - Black Classical Music

3. The Sextones - Love Can`t Be Borrowed

4. Menagerie - The Shores of Infinity

5. Krasno Moore Project - Book of Queens

6. Bahama Soul Club - Sundub Society

7. Blackburn Brothers - Soul Funkin Blues

8. Immy Owusu - Lo life!

9. Hiss Golden Messenger - Jump for Joy

10. Goose - Dripfield

11. Organ Fairchild - Leisure Suit

12. Duane Betts - Wild and Precious Life

13. Govt Mule - Peace Like a River

Spencer Jones, Monday host and Underwriting Sales & Marketing Representative



Allison Russell - The Returner Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives - Altitude Margo Price - Strays Steep Canyon Rangers - Morning Shift Raul Malo - Say Less Mapache - Swinging Stars Goose - Dripfield Danielle Ponder - Some of Us Are Brave Eddie 9V - Capricorn Charley Crockett - Live From the Ryman

+ Honorable mentions:Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country - Reflektor

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Rissi Palmer - Still Here

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Armando Bellmas: Substitute Weekday Host:

1. Eyelids - A Colossal Waste of Light

2. Kait Dunton - Keyboards

3. Guided by Voices - La La Land

4. Amanda Magalhães - Maré de Cheiro

5. Martin Frawley - The Wannabee

6. Walter Smith III - Return to Casual

7. Neil Young with Crazy Horse - World Record

8. Rose City Band - Garden Party

9. Pat Metheny - Dream Box

10. Assiko Golden Band de Grand - Magg Tekki

Rachel Hinton, “Celtic Winds” and alternate weekday host:



Nickel Creek -- Celebrants Cleverlys -- Solid Butter Nuala Kennedy- Shorelines Kait Dunton -- Keyboards Raul Malo -- Say Less Laith -- Lightning Ruen Brothers -- Ten Paces Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet Pink Stones -- You Know Who

Brenda Craig: Marketing Director