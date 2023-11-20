Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2023 is now open!
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2023, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 27th and 28th. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.
The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 18th.
Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.
Link to the ballot here.
|Complete List of New Releases in 2023 on WNCW
|Adam Hood -- Different Groove
|Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead 18: Tony Allen
|Alan Munde -- Excelsior
|Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge -- Lonnie Liston Smith
|Alison Brown -- On Banjo
|Allergies -- Reconcile (EP)
|Allison Russell -- The Returner
|ALO -- Silver Saturdays
|Altin Gun -- Ask
|Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson -- Loving You
|Andrew Finn Magill -- The Polaris Project
|Andrew Scotchie -- Love is Enough
|Andy Leftwich -- The American Fiddler
|Andy Lowe -- Nervous Energy
|Angela Strehli -- Ace of Blues
|Animal Collective - Isn't It Now?
|Appalachian Road Show -- Jubilation
|Arcs -- Electrophonic Chronic
|Arlo Parks -- My Soft Machine
|Ashby Frank -- Leaving is Believing
|AstroYeti -- Gnarly Gumlie's Voodoo Fan
|Bahamas -- Bootcut
|Bamboos -- This is How We Do It
|Band of Heathens -- Simple Things
|Beaver Nelson -- A Friend From Out of Town
|Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussein (w/ Rakesh Chaurasia) -- As We Speak
|Bella White -- Among Other Things
|Belle and Sebastian -- Late Developers
|Ben Folds -- What Matters Most
|Ben Harper -- Wide Open Light
|Benson -- Pick Your Poison
|Beth Bombara -- It All Goes Up
|Beth Cosentino -- Natural Disaster
|Bettye LaVette -- LaVette!
|Bill and the Belles -- To Willie From Billy
|Billy Droze -- Billy the Kid
|Billy Strings -- Me and Dad
|Billy Valentine -- Universal Truth
|Black Country, New Road - Live at Bush Hall
|Black Market Brass -- Hox
|Black Pumas -- Chronicles of a Diamond
|Blackburn Brothers -- SoulFunkn'Blues
|Blind Boys of Alabama -- Echoes of the South
|Bobby Rush -- All My Love For You
|Bobby West -- Big Trippin'
|Boone & Foster -- Smoky Mountain Favorites
|Boy Golden -- For Jimmy (EP)
|Boygenius -- The Record
|Brad Mehldau -- Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles
|Brandy Clark -- Brandy Clark
|Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet
|Brent Cobb -- Southern Star
|Bruce Cockburn -- O Sun O Moon
|Buck Meek -- Haunted Mountain
|Buddy & Julie Miller -- In the Throes
|Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge
|Bully - Lucky for You
|Caleb Elliott -- Weeds, Wine & Time
|Carolyn Sills Combo -- On the Draw
|Carrie Newcomer -- A Great Wild Mercy
|Carson Peters & Iron Mountain -- Gotta Lotta Lonesome
|Carter Sampson -- Gold
|Cash Box Kings -- Oscar's Motel
|Cat Clyde -- Down Rounder
|Cat Power -- Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
|Charles Wesley Godwin -- Family Ties
|Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman
|Charlie Mars -- Times Have Changed
|Charlie Peacock -- Keep Movin'
|Chris Pierce -- Let All Who Will
|Church, The - The Hypnogogue
|Cleverlys -- Solid Butter
|Colter Wall -- Little Songs
|Cordovas -- The Rose of Aces
|Cory Walker -- School Project
|Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Sings the Blues
|Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty
|Cruz Contreras -- Cosmico
|Cut Worms -- Cut Worms
|Dale Ann Bradley -- Kentucky For Me
|Dallas Burrows -- Blood Brothers
|Damon Fowler -- Live at the Palladium
|Dan Tyminski Band -- God Fearing Heathen
|Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country -- Reflektor
|Danielle Ponder -- Some of Us Are Brave
|Darling West -- Cosmos
|Darlingside -- Everything is Alive
|Darrell Scott String Band -- Old Cane Back Rocker
|Darren Nicholson -- The Wanderer
|Daryl Mosley -- A Life Well Lived
|DaShawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter -- Drums, Roots & Steel
|Dave McMurray -- Grateful Deadication 2
|David Beck -- Goodbye Country Stars
|David Childers & the Serpents -- Melancholy Angel
|David Wax Museum -- You Must Change Your Life
|David Wilcox - My Good Friends
|Deer Tick -- Emotional Contracts
|Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra -- Uptown on Mardi Gras Day
|Dengue Fever -- Ting Mong
|Desire Marea - On the Romance of Being
|Drayton Farley -- Twenty On High
|Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors -- Strangers No More
|Duane Betts -- Wild & Precious Life
|Durand Jones -- Wait Til I Get Over
|Durham County Poets -- Out of the Woods
|Dylan LeBlanc -- Coyote
|East Nash Grass -- Last Chance to Win
|Ed Snodderly -- Chimney Smoke
|Eddie 9Volt -- Capricorn
|Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel
|Electric Beethoven -- Hear No Evil
|Eliza Gilkyson -- Home
|Eric Bibb -- Ridin'
|Ernie Vincent -- Original Dap King
|Esther Rose -- Safe to Run
|Flatland Cavalry -- Flatland Cavalry
|Floating Action -- Glacial Speed
|Flyte -- Flyte
|Frankiie -- Between Dreams
|Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart
|George Porter Jr., Eddie Roberts, Nikki Glaspie, Robert Walter -- Floki Sessions: Boots in Place
|Get Right Band -- iTopia
|GoGo Penguin -- Everything Is Going to Be OK
|Goodwin Brothers -- If You Haven't Noticed
|Goose -- Dripfield
|Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River
|Grace Potter -- Mother Road
|Greg Blake & Hometown -- People Places And Songs
|H.C. McEntire -- Every Acre
|Hackles -- What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made
|Hammertowne -- You Can Learn A Lot From A Song
|Hannah Jadagu -- Aperture
|Henhouse Prowlers -- Lead & Iron
|High Fidelity -- Music in My Soul
|Hiss Golden Messenger -- Jump For Joy
|Hot Mustard -- Seconds
|Infamous Stringdusters -- Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs
|Irene Kelley -- Snow White Movies
|Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World
|Jack Johnson with Paula Fuga and John Cruz -- Songs For Maui
|Jamila Woods -- Water Made Us
|Jarrod Dickenson -- Big Talk
|Jason Barie -- The Ramblin' Fiddler
|Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes
|JD Clayton -- Long Way From Home
|Jeff Rosenstock - Hellmode
|Jenny Owen Youngs -- Avalanche
|Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Long & Lonesome Letting Go
|Jobi Riccio -- Whiplash
|Joe Henry -- All the Eye Can See
|Joe Krown -- Tribute
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers -- Let Time Ride
|Joe Olnick Band -- Nine Lives
|John R. Miller -- Heat Comes Down
|Jon Stickley Trio -- Meantime's Up
|Jonah Tolchin -- Dockside
|Joni Mitchell -- At Newport -- Featuring the Joni Jam
|Joseph Houck -- Haunts & Wants
|Joseph Terrell -- Good For Nothing Howl
|Josh Ritter -- Spectral Lines
|Joshua Ray Walker -- What Is It Even?
|Joy Oladokun -- Proof of Life
|Julia Sanders -- Morning Star
|Juliana Hatfield -- Sings E.L.O.
|Jungle -- Volcano
|Junior Sisk -- Lost & Alone
|Juniper -- She Steals Candy
|Justin and the Cosmics - Cool Dead
|Kait Dunton -- Keyboards
|Karan Casey -- Nine Apples of Gold
|Kathy Kallick Band -- The Lonesome Chronicles
|Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For
|Kerri Powers -- Love is Why
|Keturah -- Keturah
|Keturah Allgood -- Shine
|Kim Ware -- Homely
|Kimi Djabate -- Dindin
|Kingsley Durant -- Convertible
|Kody Norris Show -- Rhinestone Revival
|Krasno/Moore Project -- Book of Queens
|Laith -- Lightning
|Larkin Poe -- Blood Harmony
|Larry & Joe -- Nuevo South Train, Vol. 1
|Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams -- Live at Levon's
|Late Night Basie -- Late Night Basie
|Late Shifters -- The Late Shifters
|Lauren Morrow -- People Talk
|Layng Martine Jr. -- Music Man
|Lee Fields -- Sentimental Fool
|Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots
|Libby Rodenbough -- Between the Blades
|Life Like Water -- When Storms Roll In
|Lila Blue -- Sweet Pea
|Lindley Creek -- Whispers In The Wind
|Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time
|Little Dragon -- Slugs of Love
|Local Natives -- Time Will Wait For No One
|Logan Ledger -- Golden State
|Lonesome Ace Stringband -- Try to Make It Fly
|Lori McKenna -- 1988
|Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road -- A Little Bit Of Bluegrass
|Lost And Found -- Final Chapter
|Lucero -- Should've Learned By Now
|Lucinda Williams -- Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart
|Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Sticks & Stones
|Lydia Loveless -- Nothing's Gonna Stand in My Way Again
|M. Ward -- Supernatural
|Magic Al -- Good Grief
|Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces
|Mapache -- Swinging Stars
|Marc Broussard -- Blues For Your Soul
|Margaret Glaspy -- Echo the Diamond
|Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight
|Margo Price -- Strays
|Margo Price -- Strays II
|Mark Erelli -- Lay Down Your Darkness
|Martin Simpson & Thomm Jutz -- Nothing But Green Willow: Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry
|Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives -- Altitude
|Matt Hillyer -- Glorieta
|Maura Shawn Scanlin -- Maura Shawn Scanlin
|Maya de Vitry -- Infinite
|MeShell Ndegeocello -- The Omnichord Real Book
|Michael Cleveland -- Lovin' of the Game
|Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney -- Roll On
|Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar
|Mikaela Davis -- And Southern Star
|Milan Miller -- Between The Rhythm And Rhyme
|Miles Miller -- Solid Gold
|Milk Carton Kids -- I Only See the Moon
|Milly Raccoon -- Frankincense and Myrrh
|Mipso -- Book of Fools
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold
|Mountain Goats -- Jenny From Thebes
|Myron Elkins -- Factories, Farms and Amphetamines
|Nat Myers -- Yellow Peril
|Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy -- Canvas
|Natalie Merchant -- Keep Your Courage
|Nathan Mongol Wells -- From a Dark Corner
|Neil Young with Crazy Horse -- World Record
|Nellie McKay -- Hey Guys, Watch This
|New Pornographers -- Continue as a Guest
|Next Waltz -- One Night in Texas: Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger
|Nick Shoulders -- All Bad
|Nick Waterhouse -- The Fooler
|Nickel Creek -- Celebrants
|Nico Paulo -- Nico Paulo
|Nina De Vitry -- What You Feel is Real
|No Ones -- My Best Evil Friend
|Nothin' Fancy -- Here We Go Again
|OK Factor -- OKX
|Old Californio -- Metaterranea
|Old Crow Medicine Show -- Jubilee
|Organ Fairchild -- Leisure Suit
|Panhandlers -- Tough Country
|Parker Millsap -- Wilderness Within You
|Phoebe Hunt -- Nothing Else Matters
|Pierce Edens -- A Life in Trade
|Pink Stones -- You Know Who
|PJ Harvey -- I Inside the Old Year Dying
|Pleasures -- The Beginning of the End
|Pony Bradshaw -- North Georgia Rounder
|Populations II - Electrons libre du quebec
|Prairie Wildfire -- Prairie Wildfire
|Pressing Strings -- …And I For You
|Queen Bee & the Honeylovers -- Live at Isis
|Queen Esther -- Rona
|Rachael & Vilray -- I Love a Love Song!
|Rachel Angel -- Midnight Heart Attack
|Rachel Baiman -- Common Nation of Sorrow
|Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake
|Raul Malo -- Say Less
|Ray Bonneville -- On the Blind Side
|Raye Zaragoza -- Hold That Spirit
|Resonant Rogues -- Resonant Rogues
|Reverend Freakchild -- Songs of Beauty For Ashes of Realization
|Rhiannon Giddens -- You're the One
|Rickie Lee Jones -- Pieces of Treasure
|Rissi Palmer -- Still Here (EP)
|Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley -- Living in a Song
|Robbie Fulks -- Bluegrass Vacation
|Robert Finley -- Black Bayou
|Rock Hearts -- Wanderlust
|Rodney Crowell -- The Chicago Sessions
|Rodrigo y Gabriela -- In Between Thoughts...A New World
|Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds
|Ruen Brothers -- Ten Paces
|Rumble, The -- Live at the Maple Leaf
|Runnner -- Like Dying Stars, We're Reaching Out
|Sam Blasucci -- Off My Stars
|Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues
|Sami Braman -- The Riveter
|Say She She -- Prism
|Say Zuzu -- No Time to Lose
|Scott McMicken & the Ever-Expanding -- Shabang
|Sextones -- Love Can't Be Borrowed
|Shakey Graves -- Movie of the Week
|Shannon McNally -- Live at Dee's
|Shinyribs -- Transit Damage
|Shootouts -- Stampede
|Shred Kelly -- Blurry Vision
|Sigur Ros - Atta
|Silver Moth - Black Bay
|Slaid Cleaves -- Together Through the Dark
|Slaughter Beach, Dog -- Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling
|Slow Leaves -- Meantime
|Son Volt -- Day of the Doug
|Songs From the Road Band -- Pay Your Dues
|Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte
|Special Consensus -- Great Blue North
|Squid - O Monolith
|St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- Angels in Science Fiction
|Starlett & Big John -- Living In The South
|Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift
|Stephen Marley -- Old Soul
|String Cheese Incident -- Lend Me a Hand
|Sunny War -- Anarchist Gospel
|SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter -- The Iridescent Spree
|Taj Mahal -- Savoy
|Tallest Man on Earth -- Henry St.
|TAUK & Kanika Moore -- TAUK Moore
|Terry Klein -- Leave the Light On
|This is the Kit -- Careful of Your Keepers
|Tim Graves & The Farm Hands -- Bluegrass DNA
|Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar
|Tim Raybon Band -- I Could Get Used To This
|Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz -- Lost Voices
|Time Sawyer -- Dig a Little Deeper
|Tina Adair -- Here Within My Heart
|Tina and Her Pony -- Marigolds
|Tinariwen -- Amatssou
|Todd Snider -- Crank It, We're Doomed
|Tommy Emmanuel -- Accomplice Two
|Tommy Prine -- This Far South
|Tracy Nelson -- Life Don't Miss Nobody
|Travis Book -- Love and Other Strange Emotions
|Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain
|Two Tracks -- It's a Complicated Life
|Tyler Childers -- Rustlin' in the Rain
|Tyler Grant -- Tryin' To Have a Good Time
|Van Morrison -- Accentuate the Positive
|Van Morrison -- Moving on Skiffle
|Various Artists: A Song For Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell
|Various Artists: Fine Tuned Project, Vol. 1
|Various Artists: I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100
|Various Artists: Killers of the Flower Moon Soundtrack
|Various Artists: More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith
|Veils -- …And Out of the Void Came Love
|Veronica Swift -- Veronica Swift
|Victoria Victoria -- To the Wayside
|Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People
|Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy
|Volume Five -- Karma
|War & Treaty -- Lover's Game
|Watson Twins -- Holler
|Waybacks & Friends -- One Way Or Another
|Wednesday - Rat Saw God
|Weyes Blood -- And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
|Whitehorse -- I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
|Whitney Rose -- Rosie
|Wilco -- Cousin
|Wilder Woods -- Fever/Sky
|William Prince -- Stand in the Joy
|Williams Brothers -- Memories to Burn
|Willie Nelson -- Bluegrass
|Willie Nelson -- I Don't Know a Thing About Love
|Willie West -- The Soul Sessions
|Witch -- Zango
|Wood Brothers -- Heart is the Hero
|Wylie & the Wild West -- Bunchgrass
|Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World
|Zoe & Cloyd -- Songs of Our Grandfathers