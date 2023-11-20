© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2023 is now open!

WNCW
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST

It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2023, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 27th and 28th. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 18th.

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.

Link to the ballot here.

Downloadable List of 2023 New Releases.pdf

Complete List of New Releases in 2023 on WNCW
Adam Hood -- Different Groove
Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead 18: Tony Allen
Alan Munde -- Excelsior
Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge -- Lonnie Liston Smith
Alison Brown -- On Banjo
Allergies -- Reconcile (EP)
Allison Russell -- The Returner
ALO -- Silver Saturdays
Altin Gun -- Ask
Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson -- Loving You
Andrew Finn Magill -- The Polaris Project
Andrew Scotchie -- Love is Enough
Andy Leftwich -- The American Fiddler
Andy Lowe -- Nervous Energy
Angela Strehli -- Ace of Blues
Animal Collective - Isn't It Now?
Appalachian Road Show -- Jubilation
Arcs -- Electrophonic Chronic
Arlo Parks -- My Soft Machine
Ashby Frank -- Leaving is Believing
AstroYeti -- Gnarly Gumlie's Voodoo Fan
Bahamas -- Bootcut
Bamboos -- This is How We Do It
Band of Heathens -- Simple Things
Beaver Nelson -- A Friend From Out of Town
Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussein (w/ Rakesh Chaurasia) -- As We Speak
Bella White -- Among Other Things
Belle and Sebastian -- Late Developers
Ben Folds -- What Matters Most
Ben Harper -- Wide Open Light
Benson -- Pick Your Poison
Beth Bombara -- It All Goes Up
Beth Cosentino -- Natural Disaster
Bettye LaVette -- LaVette!
Bill and the Belles -- To Willie From Billy
Billy Droze -- Billy the Kid
Billy Strings -- Me and Dad
Billy Valentine -- Universal Truth
Black Country, New Road - Live at Bush Hall
Black Market Brass -- Hox
Black Pumas -- Chronicles of a Diamond
Blackburn Brothers -- SoulFunkn'Blues 
Blind Boys of Alabama -- Echoes of the South
Bobby Rush -- All My Love For You
Bobby West -- Big Trippin'
Boone & Foster -- Smoky Mountain Favorites
Boy Golden -- For Jimmy (EP)
Boygenius -- The Record
Brad Mehldau -- Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles
Brandy Clark -- Brandy Clark
Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet
Brent Cobb -- Southern Star
Bruce Cockburn -- O Sun O Moon
Buck Meek -- Haunted Mountain
Buddy & Julie Miller -- In the Throes
Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge
Bully - Lucky for You
Caleb Elliott -- Weeds, Wine & Time
Carolyn Sills Combo -- On the Draw
Carrie Newcomer -- A Great Wild Mercy
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain -- Gotta Lotta Lonesome
Carter Sampson -- Gold
Cash Box Kings -- Oscar's Motel
Cat Clyde -- Down Rounder
Cat Power -- Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert 
Charles Wesley Godwin -- Family Ties
Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman
Charlie Mars -- Times Have Changed
Charlie Peacock -- Keep Movin'
Chris Pierce -- Let All Who Will
Church, The - The Hypnogogue
Cleverlys -- Solid Butter
Colter Wall -- Little Songs
Cordovas -- The Rose of Aces
Cory Walker -- School Project
Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Sings the Blues
Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty
Cruz Contreras -- Cosmico
Cut Worms -- Cut Worms
Dale Ann Bradley -- Kentucky For Me
Dallas Burrows -- Blood Brothers
Damon Fowler -- Live at the Palladium
Dan Tyminski Band -- God Fearing Heathen
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country -- Reflektor
Danielle Ponder -- Some of Us Are Brave
Darling West -- Cosmos
Darlingside -- Everything is Alive
Darrell Scott String Band -- Old Cane Back Rocker
Darren Nicholson -- The Wanderer
Daryl Mosley -- A Life Well Lived
DaShawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter -- Drums, Roots & Steel
Dave McMurray -- Grateful Deadication 2
David Beck -- Goodbye Country Stars
David Childers & the Serpents -- Melancholy Angel
David Wax Museum -- You Must Change Your Life
David Wilcox - My Good Friends
Deer Tick -- Emotional Contracts
Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra -- Uptown on Mardi Gras Day
Dengue Fever -- Ting Mong
Desire Marea - On the Romance of Being
Drayton Farley -- Twenty On High
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors -- Strangers No More
Duane Betts -- Wild & Precious Life
Durand Jones -- Wait Til I Get Over
Durham County Poets -- Out of the Woods
Dylan LeBlanc -- Coyote
East Nash Grass -- Last Chance to Win
Ed Snodderly -- Chimney Smoke
Eddie 9Volt -- Capricorn
Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel
Electric Beethoven -- Hear No Evil
Eliza Gilkyson -- Home
Eric Bibb -- Ridin'
Ernie Vincent -- Original Dap King
Esther Rose -- Safe to Run
Flatland Cavalry -- Flatland Cavalry
Floating Action -- Glacial Speed
Flyte -- Flyte
Frankiie -- Between Dreams
Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart
George Porter Jr., Eddie Roberts, Nikki Glaspie, Robert Walter -- Floki Sessions: Boots in Place
Get Right Band -- iTopia
GoGo Penguin -- Everything Is Going to Be OK 
Goodwin Brothers -- If You Haven't Noticed
Goose -- Dripfield
Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River
Grace Potter -- Mother Road
Greg Blake & Hometown -- People Places And Songs
H.C. McEntire -- Every Acre
Hackles -- What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made
Hammertowne -- You Can Learn A Lot From A Song
Hannah Jadagu -- Aperture
Henhouse Prowlers -- Lead & Iron
High Fidelity -- Music in My Soul
Hiss Golden Messenger -- Jump For Joy
Hot Mustard -- Seconds
Infamous Stringdusters -- Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs
Irene Kelley -- Snow White Movies
Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World
Jack Johnson with Paula Fuga and John Cruz -- Songs For Maui
Jamila Woods -- Water Made Us
Jarrod Dickenson -- Big Talk
Jason Barie -- The Ramblin' Fiddler
Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes
JD Clayton -- Long Way From Home
Jeff Rosenstock - Hellmode
Jenny Owen Youngs -- Avalanche
Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Long & Lonesome Letting Go
Jobi Riccio -- Whiplash
Joe Henry -- All the Eye Can See
Joe Krown -- Tribute
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers -- Let Time Ride
Joe Olnick Band -- Nine Lives
John R. Miller -- Heat Comes Down
Jon Stickley Trio -- Meantime's Up
Jonah Tolchin -- Dockside
Joni Mitchell -- At Newport -- Featuring the Joni Jam 
Joseph Houck -- Haunts & Wants
Joseph Terrell -- Good For Nothing Howl
Josh Ritter -- Spectral Lines
Joshua Ray Walker -- What Is It Even?
Joy Oladokun -- Proof of Life
Julia Sanders -- Morning Star
Juliana Hatfield -- Sings E.L.O.
Jungle -- Volcano
Junior Sisk -- Lost & Alone
Juniper -- She Steals Candy
Justin and the Cosmics - Cool Dead
Kait Dunton -- Keyboards
Karan Casey -- Nine Apples of Gold
Kathy Kallick Band -- The Lonesome Chronicles
Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For 
Kerri Powers -- Love is Why
Keturah -- Keturah
Keturah Allgood -- Shine
Kim Ware -- Homely
Kimi Djabate -- Dindin
Kingsley Durant -- Convertible
Kody Norris Show -- Rhinestone Revival
Krasno/Moore Project -- Book of Queens
Laith -- Lightning
Larkin Poe -- Blood Harmony
Larry & Joe -- Nuevo South Train, Vol. 1
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams -- Live at Levon's
Late Night Basie -- Late Night Basie
Late Shifters -- The Late Shifters
Lauren Morrow -- People Talk
Layng Martine Jr. -- Music Man
Lee Fields -- Sentimental Fool
Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots
Libby Rodenbough -- Between the Blades
Life Like Water -- When Storms Roll In
Lila Blue -- Sweet Pea
Lindley Creek -- Whispers In The Wind
Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time
Little Dragon -- Slugs of Love
Local Natives -- Time Will Wait For No One
Logan Ledger -- Golden State
Lonesome Ace Stringband -- Try to Make It Fly
Lori McKenna -- 1988
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road -- A Little Bit Of Bluegrass
Lost And Found -- Final Chapter
Lucero -- Should've Learned By Now
Lucinda Williams -- Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Sticks & Stones
Lydia Loveless -- Nothing's Gonna Stand in My Way Again 
M. Ward -- Supernatural
Magic Al -- Good Grief
Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces
Mapache -- Swinging Stars
Marc Broussard -- Blues For Your Soul
Margaret Glaspy -- Echo the Diamond
Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight
Margo Price -- Strays
Margo Price -- Strays II 
Mark Erelli -- Lay Down Your Darkness
Martin Simpson & Thomm Jutz -- Nothing But Green Willow: Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives -- Altitude
Matt Hillyer -- Glorieta
Maura Shawn Scanlin -- Maura Shawn Scanlin
Maya de Vitry -- Infinite
MeShell Ndegeocello -- The Omnichord Real Book
Michael Cleveland -- Lovin' of the Game
Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney -- Roll On
Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar
Mikaela Davis -- And Southern Star
Milan Miller -- Between The Rhythm And Rhyme
Miles Miller -- Solid Gold
Milk Carton Kids -- I Only See the Moon
Milly Raccoon -- Frankincense and Myrrh
Mipso -- Book of Fools
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold
Mountain Goats -- Jenny From Thebes
Myron Elkins -- Factories, Farms and Amphetamines
Nat Myers -- Yellow Peril
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy -- Canvas
Natalie Merchant -- Keep Your Courage
Nathan Mongol Wells -- From a Dark Corner
Neil Young with Crazy Horse -- World Record
Nellie McKay -- Hey Guys, Watch This 
New Pornographers -- Continue as a Guest
Next Waltz -- One Night in Texas: Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger
Nick Shoulders -- All Bad
Nick Waterhouse -- The Fooler
Nickel Creek -- Celebrants
Nico Paulo -- Nico Paulo
Nina De Vitry -- What You Feel is Real
No Ones -- My Best Evil Friend
Nothin' Fancy -- Here We Go Again
OK Factor -- OKX
Old Californio -- Metaterranea
Old Crow Medicine Show -- Jubilee
Organ Fairchild -- Leisure Suit
Panhandlers -- Tough Country
Parker Millsap -- Wilderness Within You
Phoebe Hunt -- Nothing Else Matters
Pierce Edens -- A Life in Trade
Pink Stones -- You Know Who
PJ Harvey -- I Inside the Old Year Dying
Pleasures -- The Beginning of the End
Pony Bradshaw -- North Georgia Rounder
Populations II - Electrons libre du quebec
Prairie Wildfire -- Prairie Wildfire
Pressing Strings -- …And I For You
Queen Bee & the Honeylovers -- Live at Isis
Queen Esther -- Rona
Rachael & Vilray -- I Love a Love Song!
Rachel Angel -- Midnight Heart Attack
Rachel Baiman -- Common Nation of Sorrow
Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake
Raul Malo -- Say Less
Ray Bonneville -- On the Blind Side
Raye Zaragoza -- Hold That Spirit
Resonant Rogues -- Resonant Rogues
Reverend Freakchild -- Songs of Beauty For Ashes of Realization 
Rhiannon Giddens -- You're the One
Rickie Lee Jones -- Pieces of Treasure
Rissi Palmer -- Still Here (EP)
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley -- Living in a Song
Robbie Fulks -- Bluegrass Vacation
Robert Finley -- Black Bayou
Rock Hearts -- Wanderlust
Rodney Crowell -- The Chicago Sessions
Rodrigo y Gabriela -- In Between Thoughts...A New World
Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds
Ruen Brothers -- Ten Paces
Rumble, The -- Live at the Maple Leaf
Runnner -- Like Dying Stars, We're Reaching Out
Sam Blasucci -- Off My Stars
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues
Sami Braman -- The Riveter
Say She She -- Prism
Say Zuzu -- No Time to Lose
Scott McMicken & the Ever-Expanding -- Shabang
Sextones -- Love Can't Be Borrowed
Shakey Graves -- Movie of the Week
Shannon McNally -- Live at Dee's
Shinyribs -- Transit Damage
Shootouts -- Stampede
Shred Kelly -- Blurry Vision
Sigur Ros - Atta
Silver Moth - Black Bay
Slaid Cleaves -- Together Through the Dark
Slaughter Beach, Dog -- Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling 
Slow Leaves -- Meantime
Son Volt -- Day of the Doug
Songs From the Road Band -- Pay Your Dues
Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte
Special Consensus -- Great Blue North
Squid - O Monolith
St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- Angels in Science Fiction 
Starlett & Big John -- Living In The South
Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift
Stephen Marley -- Old Soul
String Cheese Incident -- Lend Me a Hand
Sunny War -- Anarchist Gospel
SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter -- The Iridescent Spree
Taj Mahal -- Savoy
Tallest Man on Earth -- Henry St.
TAUK & Kanika Moore -- TAUK Moore
Terry Klein -- Leave the Light On
This is the Kit -- Careful of Your Keepers
Tim Graves & The Farm Hands -- Bluegrass DNA
Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar
Tim Raybon Band -- I Could Get Used To This
Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz -- Lost Voices
Time Sawyer -- Dig a Little Deeper
Tina Adair -- Here Within My Heart
Tina and Her Pony -- Marigolds
Tinariwen -- Amatssou
Todd Snider -- Crank It, We're Doomed
Tommy Emmanuel -- Accomplice Two
Tommy Prine -- This Far South
Tracy Nelson -- Life Don't Miss Nobody
Travis Book -- Love and Other Strange Emotions 
Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain
Two Tracks -- It's a Complicated Life
Tyler Childers -- Rustlin' in the Rain
Tyler Grant -- Tryin' To Have a Good Time
Van Morrison -- Accentuate the Positive
Van Morrison -- Moving on Skiffle
Various Artists: A Song For Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell
Various Artists: Fine Tuned Project, Vol. 1 
Various Artists: I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100
Various Artists: Killers of the Flower Moon Soundtrack 
Various Artists: More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith 
Veils -- …And Out of the Void Came Love
Veronica Swift -- Veronica Swift
Victoria Victoria -- To the Wayside
Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People
Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy
Volume Five -- Karma
War & Treaty -- Lover's Game
Watson Twins -- Holler
Waybacks & Friends -- One Way Or Another
Wednesday - Rat Saw God
Weyes Blood -- And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Whitehorse -- I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
Whitney Rose -- Rosie
Wilco -- Cousin
Wilder Woods -- Fever/Sky
William Prince -- Stand in the Joy
Williams Brothers -- Memories to Burn
Willie Nelson -- Bluegrass
Willie Nelson -- I Don't Know a Thing About Love
Willie West -- The Soul Sessions
Witch -- Zango
Wood Brothers -- Heart is the Hero
Wylie & the Wild West -- Bunchgrass
Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World
Zoe & Cloyd -- Songs of Our Grandfathers
Tags
Top 100 Top 100