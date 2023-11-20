Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2023 is now open!

It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2023, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 27th and 28th. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 18th.

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.

Link to the ballot here.