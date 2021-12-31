WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2021
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2021!
Click here to see our staff picks!
WNCW Top 100 of 2021
1. Billy Strings -- Renewal
2. Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming
3. Bela Fleck -- My Bluegrass Heart
4. James McMurtry -- The Horses and the Hounds
5. Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio -- Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn')
6. Hayes Carll -- You Get It All
7. Balsam Range -- Moxie and Mettle
8. Charley Crockett -- Music City USA
9. Anya Hinkle -- Eden and Her Borderlands
10. Sturgill Simpson -- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
11. Brandi Carlile -- In These Silent Days
12. (Various Artists) -- Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Volume 2
13. Melissa Carper -- Daddy's Country Gold
14. Aaron Burdett -- Dream Rich, Dirt Poor
15. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -- Raise the Roof
16. Sturgill Simpson -- Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions
17. Charley Crockett -- 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
18. Alexa Rose -- Headwaters
19. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- A Few Stars Apart
20. Yola -- Stand For Myself
21. (Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal
22. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Georgia Blue
23. Dori Freeman -- Ten Thousand Roses
24. Aaron Lee Tasjan -- Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
25. Gov't Mule -- Heavy Load Blues
26. Amythyst Kiah -- Wary + Strange
27. Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers -- Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)
28. Esther Rose -- How Many Times
29. Allergies -- Promised Land
30. Felice Brothers -- From Dreams to Dust
31. Los Lobos -- Native Sons
32. Zoe & Cloyd -- Rebuild
33. Malcolm Holcombe -- Tricks of the Trade
34. (Various Artists) -- Cinnamon Girl: Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity
35. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- The Future
36. Jackson Browne -- Downhill From Everywhere
37. Allison Russell -- Outside Child
38. Hiss Golden Messenger -- Quietly Blowing It
39. Heartless Bastards -- A Beautiful Life
40. Watchhouse -- Watchhouse
41. Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno -- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
42. Valerie June -- The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
43. Asleep at the Wheel -- Half a Hundred Years
44. Willie Nelson -- That's Life
45. John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band -- Leftover Feelings
46. Southern Culture On the Skids -- At Home With Southern Culture On the Skids
47. Lake Street Dive -- Obviously
48. Darin & Brooke Aldridge – This Life We’re Livin’
49. Emily Scott Robinson -- American Siren
50. Son Volt- Electro Melodier
51. Infamous Stringdusters -- A Tribute to Bill Monroe
52. Pink Stones -- Introducing The Pink Stones
53. Graham Sharp -- Truer Picture
54. I See Hawks in L.A. -- On Our Way
55. Black Keys -- Delta Kream
56. Jim Lauderdale -- Hope
57. John R. Miller -- Depreciated
58. Leftover Salmon -- Brand New Good Old Days
59. Steve Earle - J.T.
60. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- I Told You So
61. K.C. Jones -- Queen of the In Between
62. Bamboos -- Hard Up
63. Joshua Ray Walker -- See You Next Time
64. Todd Snider -- First Agnostic Church of Hope & Wonder
65. Billy Bragg -- The Million Things That Never Happened
66. Tim O'Brien -- He Walked On
67. Lilly Hiatt -- Lately
68. Ric Robertson -- Ric Robertson
69. Pokey Lafarge -- In the Blossom of Their Shade
70. Cedric Burnside -- I Be Trying
71. Shannon McNally -- The Waylon Sessions
72. Willie Nelson Family -- The Willie Nelson Family
73. Grease Traps -- Solid Ground
74. Ghost Funk Orchestra -- An Ode to Escapism
75. Charnett Moffett -- New Love
76. Onlies -- The Onlies
77. Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi -- They're Calling Me Home
78. Shinyribs -- Late Night TV Gold
79. Ani DiFranco -- Revolutionary Love
80. Durand Jones & the Indications -- Private Space
81. Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Dance Songs For Hard Times
82. Altin Gun -- Yol
83. Cordovas -- Destiny Hotel
84. Norah Jones -- 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
85. Paul Thorn -- Never Too Late to Call
86. Flatlanders -- Treasure of Love
87. GA-20 -- Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It
88. Leon Bridges -- Gold-Diggers Sound
89. Bill & the Belles -- Happy Again
90. My Morning Jacket -- My Morning Jacket
91. Tony Joe White -- Smoke From the Chimney
92. (Various Artists) -- Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy
93. Rising Appalachia -- The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know
94. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – Roundtable
95. Samantha Fish -- Faster
96. The Besnard Lakes -- The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings
97. Clint Roberts -- Rose Songs 59
98. Femi Kuti/Made Kuti -- Legacy+
99. (Various Artists) -- Johnny Cash: Forever Words
100. Dylan LeBlanc -- Pastimes
100. (tie) Scott Fisher -- 93 Million Miles