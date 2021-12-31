© 2022
Top 100
WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2021

WNCW
Published December 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST
2021 Web graphic.png

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2021!

Click here to see our staff picks!

WNCW Top 100 of 2021

1. Billy Strings -- Renewal

2. Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming

3. Bela Fleck -- My Bluegrass Heart

4. James McMurtry -- The Horses and the Hounds

5. Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio -- Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn')

6. Hayes Carll -- You Get It All

7. Balsam Range -- Moxie and Mettle

8. Charley Crockett -- Music City USA

9. Anya Hinkle -- Eden and Her Borderlands

10. Sturgill Simpson -- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

11. Brandi Carlile -- In These Silent Days

12. (Various Artists) -- Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Volume 2

13. Melissa Carper -- Daddy's Country Gold

14. Aaron Burdett -- Dream Rich, Dirt Poor

15. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -- Raise the Roof

16. Sturgill Simpson -- Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions

17. Charley Crockett -- 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand

18. Alexa Rose -- Headwaters

19. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- A Few Stars Apart

20. Yola -- Stand For Myself

21. (Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

22. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Georgia Blue

23. Dori Freeman -- Ten Thousand Roses

24. Aaron Lee Tasjan -- Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

25. Gov't Mule -- Heavy Load Blues

26. Amythyst Kiah -- Wary + Strange

27. Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers -- Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)

28. Esther Rose -- How Many Times

29. Allergies -- Promised Land

30. Felice Brothers -- From Dreams to Dust

31. Los Lobos -- Native Sons

32. Zoe & Cloyd -- Rebuild

33. Malcolm Holcombe -- Tricks of the Trade

34. (Various Artists) -- Cinnamon Girl: Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity

35. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- The Future

36. Jackson Browne -- Downhill From Everywhere

37. Allison Russell -- Outside Child

38. Hiss Golden Messenger -- Quietly Blowing It

39. Heartless Bastards -- A Beautiful Life

40. Watchhouse -- Watchhouse

41. Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno -- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

42. Valerie June -- The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers

43. Asleep at the Wheel -- Half a Hundred Years

44. Willie Nelson -- That's Life

45. John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band -- Leftover Feelings

46. Southern Culture On the Skids -- At Home With Southern Culture On the Skids

47. Lake Street Dive -- Obviously

48. Darin & Brooke Aldridge – This Life We’re Livin’

49. Emily Scott Robinson -- American Siren

50. Son Volt- Electro Melodier

51. Infamous Stringdusters -- A Tribute to Bill Monroe

52. Pink Stones -- Introducing The Pink Stones

53. Graham Sharp -- Truer Picture

54. I See Hawks in L.A. -- On Our Way

55. Black Keys -- Delta Kream

56. Jim Lauderdale -- Hope

57. John R. Miller -- Depreciated

58. Leftover Salmon -- Brand New Good Old Days

59. Steve Earle - J.T.

60. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- I Told You So

61. K.C. Jones -- Queen of the In Between

62. Bamboos -- Hard Up

63. Joshua Ray Walker -- See You Next Time

64. Todd Snider -- First Agnostic Church of Hope & Wonder

65. Billy Bragg -- The Million Things That Never Happened

66. Tim O'Brien -- He Walked On

67. Lilly Hiatt -- Lately

68. Ric Robertson -- Ric Robertson

69. Pokey Lafarge -- In the Blossom of Their Shade

70. Cedric Burnside -- I Be Trying

71. Shannon McNally -- The Waylon Sessions

72. Willie Nelson Family -- The Willie Nelson Family

73. Grease Traps -- Solid Ground

74. Ghost Funk Orchestra -- An Ode to Escapism

75. Charnett Moffett -- New Love

76. Onlies -- The Onlies

77. Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi -- They're Calling Me Home

78. Shinyribs -- Late Night TV Gold

79. Ani DiFranco -- Revolutionary Love

80. Durand Jones & the Indications -- Private Space

81. Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Dance Songs For Hard Times

82. Altin Gun -- Yol

83. Cordovas -- Destiny Hotel

84. Norah Jones -- 'Til We Meet Again (Live)

85. Paul Thorn -- Never Too Late to Call

86. Flatlanders -- Treasure of Love

87. GA-20 -- Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It

88. Leon Bridges -- Gold-Diggers Sound

89. Bill & the Belles -- Happy Again

90. My Morning Jacket -- My Morning Jacket

91. Tony Joe White -- Smoke From the Chimney

92. (Various Artists) -- Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy

93. Rising Appalachia -- The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know

94. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – Roundtable

95. Samantha Fish -- Faster

96. The Besnard Lakes -- The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings

97. Clint Roberts -- Rose Songs 59

98. Femi Kuti/Made Kuti -- Legacy+

99. (Various Artists) -- Johnny Cash: Forever Words

100. Dylan LeBlanc -- Pastimes

100. (tie) Scott Fisher -- 93 Million Miles

WNCW Top 100 of 2021 (Click for downloadable pdf)

