WNCW's 2021 Top Ten Staff Picks

Here are the Top Ten new album release picks from some of the WNCW staff. Tune in on December 30th and 31st between 9am and 6pm to hear the entire Top 100 selected by listeners counted down. We will play one track from each of the Top 100 albums on the 30th, then a second track on the 31st. Once they are announced, we will post the complete list.

Joe Kendrick, Director of Programming & Operations:

1. Sierra Ferrell – Long Time Coming

2. K.C. Jones – Queen Of The In Between

3. Ric Robertson – Carolina Child

4. Esther Rose – How Many Times

5. The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings

6. Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It

7. Aaron Lee Tasjan – Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

8. Allison Russell – Outside Child

9. Jose Gonzalez – Local Valley

10. Julian Lage – Squint

Martin Anderson, Music Director & Morning Host:

1. Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming

2. (Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

3. Ghost Funk Orchestra -- An Ode to Escapism

4. Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno -- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

5. Dori Freeman -- Ten Thousand Roses

6. The Allergies -- Promised Land

7. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -- Raise the Roof

8. Altin Gun – Yol

9. I See Hawks in L.A. -- On Our Way

10. George Jackson -- Hair & Hide

Joe Greene Afternoon, Goin’ Across the Mountain, and The Tall Grass host:



Melissa Carper - Daddy's Country Gold Balsam Range - Moxie & Mettle Aaron Burdett - Dream Rich, Dirt poor Bela Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart Billy Strings - Renewal Allergies - Promised Land Femi Kuti/Made Kuti -- Legacy+ Southern Culture On the Skids -- At Home With Southern Culture On the Skids Tony Joe White -- Smoke From the Chimney (Various Artists) -- Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy

Roland Dierauf, Afternoon and Jazz & Beyond host:



Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming Esther Rose -- How Many Times Bela Fleck -- My Bluegrass Heart Charnett Moffett -- New Love The Onlies -- The Onlies GA-20 -- Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It... You Might Like It Melissa Carper -- Daddy's Country Gold (Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal Grease Traps -- Solid Ground Felice Brothers -- From Dreams To Dust

Rob Daves, ARC Overnight host & director:



Black Country, New Road - For the First Time Pony Hunt - VAR! black midi - Cavalcade Nick Cave/Warren Ellis - Carnage Flock of Dimes - Head of Roses Nancy - The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues Colleen Green - Cool Deerhoof - Actually, You Can Mogwai - As the Love Continues Alan Vega, Ben Vaughn, Barb Dwyer, and Palmyra Delran - Alan Vega After Dark

Spencer Jones, Underwriting Sales Rep and Music Host:

1. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio- I Told You So

2. Sierra Ferrell- Long Time Coming

3. Yola- Stand For Myself

4. Robert Finley- Sharecropper’s Son

5. Mike Guggino/Barrett Smith- Mia Dolce Farfalla

6. Bela Fleck- My Bluegrass Heart

7. Graham Sharp- A Truer Picture

8. Grease Traps- Solid Ground

9. (Various Artists) Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

10. Helado Negro- Far In

Tom Pittman, Country Gold & Gospel Truth Host:

1. Charley Crockett - 10 for Slim

2. Noel McKay - Blue Blue Blue

3. Elijah Ocean - Born Blue

4. Charlie Marie - Ramble On

5. Jesse Daniel - Beyond These Walls

6. Emily Scott Robinson - American Siren

7. Melissa Carper - Daddy’s Country Gold

8. Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno - Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

9. Charley Crockett - Music City USA

Brad Watson, Cosmic American Music Show Host:



John R. Miller - Depreciated Hayes Carll - You Get It All The Pink Stones - Introducing The Pink Stones Highway Butterfly: The Songs Of Neal Casal James McMurray - The Horses And The Hounds Lilly Hiatt - Lately Riley Downing - Start It Over Charlie Crockett - 10 For Slim.... Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions Garrett T. Capps - I Love San Antone

Kevin Washington, Operations Assistant:

1. Yola - Stand For Myself

2. The Bamboos - Hard Up

3. Lukas Nelson & The Promise of Real - A Few Stars Apart

4. Tedeschi Trucks Band (feat. Trey Anastasio) - Layla Revisited (Live)

5. Big Funk Band - Redtenbacher’s Funkestra

6. The Big Takeover Spilling Water

7. Amythyst Kiah - Wary + Strange

8. Charley Crockett - 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hard

9. Clint Roberts - Rose Songs

10. Jim Lauderdale - Hope”

Brother Justin DeVito, Dubatomic Particles host:



Akae Beka - Polarities Alborosie - Back-A-Yard Dub Doctor Bionic - Animal Totem Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space Aaron Frazer - Introducing Fat Freddy's Drop - Wairunga Ras Tweed - Balance Jesse Royal - Royal Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic Tuff Scout - Out On The Floor Dub

Armando Bellmas, Music Host:

1. Adia Victoria - A Southern Gothic

2. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - A Few Stars Apart

3. Nellen Dryden - Standstill

4. Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

5. Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions

6. Mac McCaughan - The Sound of Yourself

7. Rodrigo Amarante - Drama

8. Yola - Stand for Myself

9. Marisa Monte - Portas

10. David Crosby - For Free

Brenda Craig, Marketing Director:

