Have You Voted for Your Top 10 New Releases of 2021 yet?

It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2021, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 30th and 31st. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Friday, December 17th. You will also be entered to win a cool WNCW Swag Pack!

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See complete contest rules here.

Here is the link to the ballot.

New Releases Featured on WNCW for 2021
A Deeper Shade of Blue - Twenty
Aaron Burdett -- Dream Rich, Dirt Poor
Aaron Frazer -- Introducing Aaron Frazer
Aaron Lee Tasjan -- Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
Accidentals -- Time Out Session #1
Adeline -- Adeline
Adrian Younge -- The American Negro
Alan Bibey & Grasstowne -- Hitchhiking to California
Alexa Rose -- Headwaters
Allergies -- Promised Land
Allison Russell -- Outside Child
Altin Gun -- Yol
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters
Amythyst Kiah -- Wary + Strange
Andrea Von Kampen -- That Spell
Andrew Finn Magill -- Festa! 
Andrew Marlin -- Witching Hour/Fable & Fire
Angelique Kidjo -- Mother Earth
Ani DiFranco -- Revolutionary Love
Anya Hinkle -- Eden and Her Borderlands
Artisanals -- Zia
Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble -- Dreaming in Lions
Asleep at the Wheel -- Half a Hundred Years
Back Yard Tire Fire -- Black Dirt Blue Sky
Balsam Range -- Moxie and Mettle
Bamboos -- Hard Up
Barefoot Movement -- Pressing Onward
Barry Abernathy – And Friends
Bedouine -- Waysides
Bela Fleck -- My Bluegrass Heart
Big Chief Boudreaux -- Bloodstains and Teardrops
Big Takeover -- Spilling Water
Bill & the Belles -- Happy Again
Billy Bragg -- The Million Things That Never Happened
Billy Strings -- Renewal
Black Keys -- Delta Kream
Blackberry Smoke -- You Hear Georgia
Bowerbirds -- Becalmyounglovers
Boy Golden -- Church of Better Daze
Brad Kolodner – Chimney Swifts
Brandi Carlile -- In These Silent Days
Brian Jackson, Ali S. Muhammad, Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead 008
Brigitte DeMeyer -- Seeker
Britton Patrick Morgan -- I Wanna Start a Band
Brock Gonyea -- Where My Heart Is
Brother Brothers -- Calla Lilly
Buck Meek -- Two Saviors
Buffalo Nichols -- Buffalo Nichols
Cameron Graves -- Seven
Carolyn Wonderland -- Tempting Fate
Carsie Blanton -- Love & Rage
Cat Ridgeway -- Nice to See You
Cedric Burnside -- I Be Trying
Charles Wesley Godwin -- How the Mighty Fall
Charley Crockett -- 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
Charley Crockett -- Music City USA
Charley Parr -- Last of the Better Days Ahead
Charlie Marie -- Ramble On
Charlie Treat -- The Comet
Charnett Moffett -- New Love
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers – Make Each Second Last
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- 662
Christy Lynn Band -- Sweetheart of the Radio
Clint Roberts -- Rose Songs
Colebrook Road – Hindsight Is 2020
Cordovas -- Destiny Hotel
Craig Cardiff All This Time Running
Cristina Vane -- Nowhere Sounds Lovely
Dale Ann Bradley – Things She Couldn’t Get Over
Damon Fowler -- Alafia Moon
Danny Burns -- Hurricane
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass – Bluegrass Troubadour
Dar Williams -- I'll Meet You Here
Darin & Brooke Aldridge – This Life We’re Livin’
Darrin Bradbury -- Artvertisement
Daryl Mosley – Small Town Dreamer
David Gray -- Skellig
David James Allen -- The Architect
David Olney & Anana Kaye -- Whipser & Signs
David Wax Museum -- Euphoric Ouroboric
Deep Dark Woods -- Changing Faces
Delevantes -- A Thousand Turns
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- I Told You So
Diana Jones -- Song to a Refugee
Dom La Nena -- Tempo
Dori Freeman -- Ten Thousand Roses
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – Roundtable
Dr. Lonnie Smith -- Breathe
Dumpstaphunk -- Where Do We Go From Here
Durand Jones & the Indications -- Private Space
Dylan LeBlanc -- Pastimes
Eddie Sanders – That Kind Of Lonesome
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians -- Hunter & the Dog Star
Eli West -- Tapered Point of Stone
Elizabeth & the Catapult -- sincerely, e
Emily Scott Robinson -- American Siren
Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers -- Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)
Eric Bibb -- Dear America
Erin McKeown -- Kiss Off Kiss
Esperanza Spalding -- Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esther Rose -- How Many Times
Evolfo -- Site Out of Mind
Faux Paws -- Faux Paws
Felice Brothers -- From Dreams to Dust
Femi Kuti/Made Kuti -- Legacy+
Fire -- Marigold
Flatlanders -- Treasure of Love
Floating Action -- Jinx Protecting
Forest Sun -- Stubborn Breathing Heart
Frank Evans & Ben Plotnick -- Madison Archives
Fretland -- Could Have Loved You
Fruit Bats -- The Pet Parade
GA-20 -- Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It
Garrett T. Capps -- I Love San Antone
Garrison Starr -- Girl I Used to Be
George Jackson -- Hair & Hide
Ghost Funk Orchestra -- An Ode to Escapism
Gordie Tentrees -- Mean Old World
Gov't Mule -- Heavy Load Blues
Grace Pettis -- Working Woman
Graham Sharp -- Truer Picture
Grascals – Up All Night
Grease Traps -- Solid Ground
Guided By Voices -- Styles We Paid For
Hayes Carll -- You Get It All
Heartless Bastards -- A Beautiful Life
Helado Negro -- Far In
High Hawks -- The High Hawks
Hiss Golden Messenger -- Quietly Blowing It
Hold Steady -- Open Door Policy
Hustle Souls -- Daydream Motel
I See Hawks in L.A. -- On Our Way
Ian Jones -- Evergreens
Infamous Stringdusters -- A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Israel Nash -- Topaz
J.P. Harris' Dreadful Wind & Rain -- Don't You Marry No Railroad Man
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall -- The Marfa Tapes
Jackson Browne -- Downhill From Everywhere
Jake Shimabukuro -- Jake & Friends
James McMurtry -- The Horses and the Hounds
Jason Eady -- To the Passage of Time
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Georgia Blue
Jason Ringenberg -- Rhinestoned
Jeremy Garrett -- Wanderer's Compass
Jeremy Stephens – How I Hear It
Jesse Daniel -- Beyond These Walls
Jillette Johnson -- It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You
Jim Lauderdale -- Hope
Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird -- These 13
Jimmy Carter -- Blind Faith
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers – Somewhere Beyond The Blue
Joe Troop -- Borrowed Time
John Chin with Richard Julian -- Anything Mose!
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band -- Leftover Feelings
John R. Miller -- Depreciated 
Johnny Berry & the Outliers -- Hillbilly Star
Jose Gonzalez -- Local Valley
Joshua Ray Walker -- See You Next Time
Julian Lage -- Squint
Juliana Hatfield -- Blood
Jupiter & Okwess -- Bolingo
Justin Moses -- Fall Like Rain
K.C. Jones -- Queen of the In Between
Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams -- Plastic Bouquet
Karen Matheson -- Still Time
Katy Kirby -- Cool Dry Place
Keller Williams and Erothyme -- Cell
Kevin Daniel -- Been Here Before
Kim Robins – Leave The Porchlight On
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- KG
Kishi Bashi -- Emigrant
Kiwi Jr. -- Cooler Returns
Kody Norris Show – All Suited Up
Kris Gruen -- Welcome Farewell
Kurt Elling -- SuperBlue
L.A. Edwards -- Blessings From Home Volume 1
Lady Blackbird -- Black Acid Soul
Lake Street Dive -- Obviously
Langhorne Slim -- Strawberry Mansion
Larry Sparks – Ministry In Song
Laura Love -- Uppity
Leah Blevins -- First Time Feeling
Leftover Salmon -- Brand New Good Old Days
Legendary Shack Shakers -- Cockadoodledeux
Leon Bridges -- Gold-Diggers Sound
Lia Ices -- Family Album
Lilly Hiatt -- Lately
Liz Cooper -- Hot Sass
Loretta Lynn -- Still Woman Enough
Los Lobos -- Native Sons
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- A Few Stars Apart
Lula Wiles -- Shame and Sedition
Lumiere -- A.M.I.E.S.A.M.A.O.U.R.
Lump (Mike Lindsay & Laura Marling) -- Animal
Lydia Luce -- Dark River
Lynn Drury -- Dancin' in the Kitchen
Mac Leaphart -- Music City Joke
Maggie Rose -- Have a Seat
Makaya McCraven -- Deciphering the Message
Malcolm Holcombe -- Tricks of the Trade
Margo Cilker -- Pohorylle
Marinero -- Hella Love
Mark O'Connor -- Markology II
Martin Sexton -- 2020 Vision
Matt the Electrician -- We Imagined an Ending
Matthew E. White -- K Bay
Melissa Carper -- Daddy's Country Gold
Memphissippi Sounds -- Welcome to the Land
Menahan Street Band -- The Exciting Sounds Of…
Merle Monroe – Songs of A Simple Life
Mia Doi Todd -- Music Life
Middle Kids -- Today We're The Greatest
Mike Barnett -- Plus 1
Mimi Naja -- Nothing Has Changed
Mitchell Evan -- Mitchell Evan
Mountain Goats -- Dark in Here
My Morning Jacket -- My Morning Jacket
Natalie Hemby -- Pins and Needles
Natalie Jane Hill -- Solely
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- The Future
Neal Francis -- In Plain Sight
Nefesh Mountain -- Songs For the Sparrows
Nick Waterhouse -- Promenade Blue
Noel McKay -- Blue Blue Blue
Norah Jones -- 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norman Blake -- Day By Day
Nubya Garcia -- Source: We Move
Nuevo -- Nuevo
Oliver Wood -- Always Smilin'
Onlies -- The Onlies
Organ Fairchild -- Brewed in Buffalo
Orquesta Akokan -- 16 Rayos
Parker Millsap -- Be Here Instead
Paul McCartney -- III
Paul Thorn -- Never Too Late to Call
Paula Fuga -- Rain on Sunday
Pink Stones -- Introducing The Pink Stones
Pokey Lafarge -- In the Blossom of Their Shade
Pony Bradshaw -- Calico Jim
Queen Esther -- Gild the Black Lily
Rafe Stefanini & David Bragger -- Holy Smoke!
Redtenbacher's Funkestra -- Big Funk Band
Reed Turchi -- Creosote Flats
Reed Turchi -- I've Chosen Love
Reigning Sound -- A Little More Time With Reigning Sound
Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Dance Songs For Hard Times
Reverend Freakchild -- Supramundane Blues
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi -- They're Calling Me Home
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Ric Robertson -- Ric Robertson
Rick Faris – The Next Mountain
Riley Downing -- Start It Over
Rising Appalachia -- The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know
Robert Finley -- Sharecropper's Son
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -- Raise the Roof
Rodney Crowell -- Triage
Rodrigo y Gabriela -- The Jazz EP
Samantha Fish -- Faster
Saugeye -- Saugeye
Scott Fisher -- 93 Million Miles
Scott Hirsch -- Windless Day
Sean Rowe -- The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights
Selwyn Birchwood -- Living In a Burning House
Shannon & the Clams -- Year of the Spider
Shannon Lay -- Geist
Shannon McNally -- The Waylon Sessions
Shinyribs -- Late Night TV Gold
Shootouts -- Bullseye
Shungudzo -- I'm Not a Mother, But I Have Children
Sideline – Ups, Downs And no Name Towns
Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming
Son Volt- Electro Melodier
Southern Culture On the Skids -- At Home With Southern Culture On the Skids
St. Vincent -- Daddy's Home
Starlett & Big John – Till The End Of The Road
Staves -- Good Woman
Steve Earle - J.T.
Strand of Oaks -- In Heaven
Sturgill Simpson -- Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions
Sturgill Simpson -- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Sue Foley -- Pinky's Blues
Sufjan Stevens & Angelo de Augustine -- A Beginner's Mind
Sun June -- Somewhere
Sunny War -- Simple Syrup
Susto -- Time in the Sun
Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio -- Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn')
This is the Kit -- Off Off On
Tim Easton -- You Don't Really Know Me
Tim O'Brien -- He Walked On 
Tina Adair – Tina Adair
TK & the Holy Know-Nothings -- The Incredible Heat Machine
Todd Snider -- First Agnostic Church of Hope & Wonder
Tony Joe White -- Smoke From the Chimney
Tony Kamel -- Back Down Home
Tony Trischka -- Shall We Hope
Trae Sheehan -- Hello From the End of the World
Trapper Haskins -- Blood In the Honey
Travers Brothership -- Road Worn Shoes
Travis Linville -- I'm Still Here
Tre Burt -- You, Yeah, You
True Loves -- Sunday Afternoon
Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love -- Friends in High Places
Umphrey’s McGee -- You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall …
U-Roy -- Solid Gold
Valerie June -- The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
Veronica Lewis -- You Ain't Unlucky
Vincent Neil Emerson -- Vincent Neil Emerson
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno -- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
Wallflowers -- Exit Wounds
Wanda Jackson -- Encore
Watchhouse -- Watchhouse
Way Down Wanderers -- More Like Tomorrow
Waylon Payne -- Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
Weather Station -- Ignorance
Whitehorse -- Strike Me Down
Willie Nelson -- That's Life
Willie Nelson Family -- The Willie Nelson Family
Wilson Banjo Co. – Six Degrees Of Separation
Yola -- Stand For Myself
Zach Schmidt -- Raise a Banner
Zachary Williams -- Dirty Camaro
Zoe & Cloyd -- Rebuild
(Various Artists) -- Be Good to Yourself
(Various Artists) -- Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Volume 2
(Various Artists) -- Cinnamon Girl: Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity
(Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal
(Various Artists) -- Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy
(Various Artists) -- Johnny Cash: Forever Words
(Various Artists) -- Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt
(Various Artists) -- Party For Joey: A Sweet Relief Trubute to Joey Spampinato

