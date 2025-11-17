Voting is open for your Top Ten Releases of 2025!
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2025, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing Monday 12/29, between 9am and 6pm, and again on Tuesday, 12/30, with different songs. Below is the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.
Here is the link to the ballot. Deadline to vote is noon on December 16th.
Entries must include a complete Top 10 list, and you may choose an album only once—one entry per person. Incomplete ballots and/or ballots containing duplicate album selections will be disqualified.
Complete List of New Releases in 2025 on WNCW
|40, 20, 10's -- Neon
|A. Lee Edwards -- Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. 1
|A.J. Croce -- Heart of the Eternal
|Abby Posner -- Second Chances
|Accidentals -- Time Out #3
|Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos II
|Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad -- Jazz is Dead 22: Ebo Taylor
|Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles -- Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles
|Alex Williams -- Space Brain
|Alexis P. Suter Band -- Just Stay High
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin -- Safe, Sensible and Sane
|Alison Krauss & Union Station -- Arcadia
|ALO -- Frames
|Altons -- Heartache in Room 14
|Aly & AJ -- Silver Deliverer
|Amanda Shires -- Nobody's Girl
|Amble -- Reverie
|Andrew Duhon -- The Parish Record
|Andy Fairweather Low -- The Invisible Bluesman
|Anna Tivel -- Animal Poem
|Anne McCue & The Cubists -- Wholly Roller Coaster
|Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters -- Good Morning, Sunshine
|Ashleigh Graham -- I'll Just Drive
|Asleep at the Wheel -- Riding High in Texas
|Autumn Defense -- Here and Nowhere
|Balsam Range -- The Pacific
|Basia Bulat -- Basia's Palace
|BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda) -- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)
|Becky Buller -- Songs That Sing Me
|Belair Lip Bombs -- Again
|Big Country Bluegrass -- Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass
|Big Hungry -- Can't Find My Way
|Big Richard -- Girl Dinner
|Big Thief -- Double Infinity
|Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
|Blue Cactus -- Believer
|Blue Highway -- Lonesome State of Mind
|Blue Ridge Betty -- Firefly
|Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd -- Young Fashioned Ways
|Brad Mehldau -- Ride Into the Sun
|Brandi Carlile -- Returning to Myself
|Brandon Santini -- Which Way Do We Go?
|Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
|Brent Cobb & The Fixin's -- Ain't Rocked in a While
|Brian Felix Organ Trio -- Level Up
|Brothers Comatose -- Golden Grass
|Caamp -- Copper Changes Color
|Cactus Lee -- Cactus Lee
|Caitlin Canty -- Night Owl Envies the Mourning Dove
|Case Oats -- Last Missouri Exit
|Cat Clyde -- Live From Rare Bird Farm
|Chambers DesLauriers -- Our Time to Ride
|Charles Wesley Godwin -- Lonely Mountain Town
|Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day
|Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter
|Charlie Hunter, Bobby Previte, Dave Hofstra -- 1966 Fender Mustang Songbook Vol. 1 & 2
|Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold -- Different Strokes For Different Folks
|Charlie Musselwhite -- Look Out Highway
|Chatham Rabbits -- Be Real With Me
|Chris Rosser -- Worrying Boy
|Christian McBride Big Band -- Without Further Ado, Vol. 1
|Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- Hard Road
|Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
|Clover County -- Finer Things
|Clover County -- Porch Lights (EP)
|Cole Quest & the City Pickers -- Homegrown
|Coward Brothers (Elvis Costello & T Bone Burnett) -- The Coward Brothers
|Cracker -- Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective
|Craig Finn -- Always Been
|Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call
|Curtis Harding -- Departures & Arrivals - Adventures of Captain Curt
|Curtis Stigers -- Songs From My Kitchen, Volume 1
|Cymande -- Renascence
|Daniel Donato -- Horizons
|Daniel Kimbro -- Carpet in the Kitchen
|Danny Burns -- Southern Sky
|Danny Paisley -- Bluegrass State of Mind
|David Byrne -- Who is the Sky?
|David Lowery -- Fathers, Sons and Brothers
|David Wilcox -- The Way I Tell the Story
|Dean Johnson -- I Hope We Can Still Be Friends
|Deborah Silver with the Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Rocks!
|Deeper Shade of Blue -- Change of Scenery
|Denison Witmer -- Anything At All
|Deradoorian -- Ready For Heaven
|Devil Makes Three -- Spirits
|Dispatch -- Yellow Jacket
|Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble -- Groove in the Face of Adversity
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb -- Memory Bank
|Drunken Prayer -- Thy Burdens
|Duncan Wickel & David Brown -- The Long Branch Sessions
|Durand Jones & the Indications -- Flowers
|Dylan Earl -- Level-Headed Even Smile
|Early James -- Medium Raw
|East Nash Grass -- All God's Children
|Eddie 9V -- Saratoga
|Elena Loper -- Weathervane Whale
|Eliza Gilkyson -- Dark Ages
|Elizabeth McCorvey -- Songs I Sent You
|Emily Triggs -- The Great Escape
|Esther Rose -- Want
|Eugenie Jones -- Eugenie
|Evan Nicole Bell -- Shades of Blue
|Fantastic Negrito -- Son of a Broken Man
|Father John Misty -- Mahashmashana
|Faux Paws -- No Bad Ideas
|Femi Kuti -- Journey Through Life
|Florry -- Sounds Like…Florry
|Franz Ferdinand -- The Human Fear
|Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
|Gary Louris -- Dark Country
|Geoff Achison -- Don't Play Guitar Boy
|Goose -- Chain Yer Dragon
|Goose -- Everything Must Go
|Graham Sharp -- How Did We Do It
|Grant-Lee Phillips -- In the Hour of Dust
|Grayson Jenkins -- Country Parables
|Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV
|Grey DeLisle -- The Grey Album
|Guy Clark -- Looking For the Words: Live at U of H Coffeehouse, October 30, 1970
|Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human
|Head and The Heart -- Aperture
|Henhouse Prowlers -- Unravel
|Hiram -- Barn Burners
|Hiromi's Sonic Wonder -- Out There
|Hogslop String Band -- Down the Road
|Howie Johnson -- Song in the Sky
|I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue
|Isaiah J. Thompson -- The Book Of Isaiah
|Jacoozy -- Still Afloat
|Jade Bird -- Who Wants to Talk About Love
|James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
|Janiva Magness -- Back For Me
|Jason Boland & the Stragglers -- The Last Kings of Babylon
|Jason Isbell -- Foxes in the Snow
|Jason Scott & the High Heat -- American Grin
|JD Clayton -- Blue Sky Sundays
|Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
|Jeremy Garrett -- Storm Mountain
|Jesse Daniel -- Son of the San Lorenzo
|Jesse Welles -- Middle
|Jim Keller -- End of the World
|Jimmy Vivino -- Gonna Be 2 of Those Days
|Joan Shelley -- Real Warmth
|Joe Ely -- Love and Freedom
|Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers -- Lovin', Fightin', Losin' Sleep
|Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country
|John Gorka -- Unentitled
|John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff -- The Return of John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff
|John Mailander's Forecast -- Let the World In
|Johnnie Johnson -- I'm Just Johnnie
|Jon Batiste -- Big Money
|Jose James -- 1978: Revenge of the Dragon
|Joseph Decosimo -- Fiery Gizzard
|Josh Ritter -- I Believe in You, My Honeydew
|Joshua Ray Walker -- Stuff
|Joshua Ray Walker -- Tropicana
|Julia Sanders -- Dark Matter
|Kat Hasty -- The Time of Your Life
|Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire
|Kelsey Waldon -- Every Ghost
|Kemp Harris -- The America Chronicles
|Ken Pomeroy -- Cruel Joke
|Kendra Morris -- Next
|Khatumu -- Free Therapy
|Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii
|Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert -- Volume 4
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Phantom Island
|Kristina Murray -- Little Blue
|Larkin Poe -- Bloomed
|Larry Keel & Jon Stickley -- Larry Keel & Jon Stickley
|Larry Sparks -- Way Back When
|Late Shifters -- Away We Go
|Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It
|Leroi Conroy -- A Tiger's Tale
|Leslie Jordan -- The Agonist
|Lettuce -- Cook
|Lillie Syracuse -- Big New Heart
|Lilly Hiatt -- Forever
|Little Feat -- Strike Up the Band
|Los Straitjackets -- Somos Los Straitjackets
|Lowland Hum -- Another Side of Lowland Hum
|Lucinda Williams -- Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road
|Lucy Dacus -- Forever is a Feeling
|Lukas Nelson -- American Romance
|Luke Bell -- The King is Back
|Luke Winslow-King -- Flash-A-Magic
|M. Ross Perkins -- What's the Matter, Ross?
|Mac Arnold & Plate Full O'Blues -- On a Mission
|Madison Cunningham -- Ace
|Mae Powell -- Making Room For the Light
|Makers Out -- Bloodlines/Hope
|Marc Broussard -- Time is a Thief
|Marcus King -- Darling Blue
|Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman
|Maria Muldaur -- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
|Marinero -- La La La
|Mary Chapin Carpenter -- Personal History
|Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart -- Looking For the Thread
|Marylene Corro -- Crossover
|Mason Via -- Mason Via
|Matt Andersen -- The Hammer & the Rose
|Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World
|Maygen & The Birdwatcher -- The Americana Dream
|Meka -- The Rabbit
|Meredith Moon -- From Here to the Sea
|Mic Harrison & the High Score -- Peach Blossom Youth
|Michael Kiwanuka -- Small Changes
|Mike Delevante -- September Days
|Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun
|Miss Tess -- Cher Reve
|Mo Lowda & The Humble -- Tailing the Ghost
|Molly Tuttle -- So Long Little Miss Sunshine
|Mose Wilson -- That's Love
|Mountain Goats -- Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan
|MRCY -- MRCY
|Mud Morganfield -- Deep Mud
|Muireann Bradley -- Rose Dogs EP
|Mumford & Sons -- Rushmere
|My Morning Jacket -- is
|National, The -- Rome
|Neal Francis -- Return to Zero
|Nefesh Mountain -- Beacons
|Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts -- Talkin' To the Trees
|Neko Case -- Neon Grey Midnight Green
|Nicholas Payton -- Triune
|Nicki Bluhm -- Rancho Deluxe
|North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin'
|OK Go -- And the Adjacent Possible
|Olive Klug -- Lost Dog
|Olivia Ellen Lloyd -- Do It Myself
|Olivia Wolf -- Silver Rounds
|Otis Gibbs -- The Trust of Crows
|Paige Plaisance -- Louisiana Lonely
|Palmyra -- Restless
|Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
|Patty Griffin -- Crown of Roses
|Paul Cebar -- Paul Cebar
|Paul Kelly -- Seventy
|Paul Thorn -- Life is Just a Vapor
|Paul Weller -- Finding El Dorado
|Pete Droge -- Fade Away Blue
|Peter Cat Recording Co. -- Beta
|Petunia & the Vipers -- Callin' Me Back
|Phabies -- The Curse of Caring
|Piet Dalmolen -- Time Stands Still
|Pigs On Corn -- A Nick Drake Tribute
|Pitney Meyer -- Cherokee Pioneer
|Popa Chubby & Friends -- I Love Freddie King
|Presley Haile -- Off to Find a Sunny Day
|Pug Johnson -- El Cabron
|R. Shayne Floyd -- Heights of the Land
|Rachael & Vilray -- West of Broadway
|Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley -- Kissing Other Ppl
|Ramona & the Holy Smokes -- Ramona & the Holy Smokes
|Ras Alan -- Mountaintop
|Red Rock Hill -- Travelogue
|Reedy River String Band -- Woodland Drifters
|Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Honeysuckle
|Rhett Miller -- A Lifetime of Riding By Night
|Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson -- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
|Robbie Fulks -- Now Then
|Robert Finley -- Hallelujah! Don't Let the Devil Fool Ya
|Robert Plant -- Saving Grace
|Rodina -- Good Company
|Rodney Crowell -- Airline Highway
|Rolling Stones -- Welcome to Shepherd's Bush
|Ron Pope -- American Man, American Music
|Roomful of Blues -- Steppin' Out
|Ross Thorn -- Fitting In
|Ruen Brothers -- AWOOO
|S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
|Saintseneca -- Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs
|Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll
|Sarah Siskind -- Simplify
|Sean Mason -- A Breath of Fresh Air
|Seldom Scene -- Remains to Be Scene
|Sentimental Family Band -- Sweethearts Only
|Seth Walker -- Why the Worry
|Sharon Van Etten -- Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory
|Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper
|Shelby Means -- Shelby Means
|Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
|Shootouts -- Switchback
|Sierra Hull -- A Trip Toe High Wire
|Silas Lowe -- Mirror Behind the Bar
|Sleeping Jesus -- Shotgun
|Snocaps -- Snocaps
|Songhoy Blues -- Heritage
|Sons of the East -- Sons
|Southern Avenue -- Family
|Sparrow Smith -- Carolina Mountains
|St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
|Steeldrivers -- Outrun
|Sunny Sweeney -- Rhinestone Requiem
|Sunny War -- Armageddon in a Summer Dress
|Sure Fire Soul Ensemble -- Gemini
|Susto String Band -- Susto Stringband: Volume 1
|Suzanne Vega -- Flying With Angels
|Sweet Megg -- Never Been Home
|Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' -- Room On the Porch
|Tami Neilson -- Neon Cowgirl
|Taylor Rae -- The Void
|Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell -- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn')
|Terry Klein -- Hill Country Folk Music
|Texas Headhunters -- Texas Headhunters
|The Wildmans -- Longtime Friend
|Them Coulee Boys -- No Fun in the Chrysalis
|Third Mind -- Right Now!
|Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius -- Paper Flowers
|Timothy Seth Avett As Darling -- Feathe
|Todd Snider -- High, Lonesome and Then Some
|Tomar & the FCs -- Soul Searching
|Travelin' McCourys -- One Chord That Rings True
|Trenton Wagler -- This Might Be My Prime
|Trombone Shorty & the New Breed Brass Band -- Second Line Sunday
|Tune-Yards -- Better Dreaming
|Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
|Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
|Tyler Grant -- Flatpicker
|Unspoken Tradition -- Resilience
|Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles
|Van Morrison -- Remembering Now
|Vandoliers -- Life Behind Bars
|Various Artists -- After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Hurricane Helene
|Various Artists -- Drenched in Place: A Compilation Album For Hurricane Helene Relief
|Various Artists -- It's All Her Fault: A Tribute to Cindy Walker
|Various Artists -- Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention
|Various Artists -- Music From the Land of the Sky: The 1925 Asheville Sessions
|Various Artists -- The Resonance Sessions
|Various Artists, featuring Adrian Quesada -- Home Free Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
|Volume Five -- Leave a Light On
|War and Treaty -- Plus One
|Ward Hayden & The Outliers -- Little By Little
|Watchhouse -- Rituals
|Waterboys -- Life, Death and Dennis Hopper
|Watson Twins -- Seeing Double: Live in Nashville
|West Texas Exiles -- 8000 Days
|Wet Leg -- Moisturizer
|Wild Iris Brass Band -- Way Up
|Wildwoods -- Dear Meadowlark
|Will Hoge -- Sweet Misery
|Willi Carlisle -- Winged Victory
|William Prince -- Further From the Country
|Williamson Branch -- Southern Sunshine
|Willie Nelson -- Oh What a Beautiful World
|Wolf Alice -- The Clearing
|Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
|Yoshika Colwell -- On the Wing