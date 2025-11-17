Voting is open for your Top Ten Releases of 2025!

© 2025 WNCW
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2025, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing Monday 12/29, between 9am and 6pm, and again on Tuesday, 12/30, with different songs. Below is the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

Here is the link to the ballot. Deadline to vote is noon on December 16th.

Entries must include a complete Top 10 list, and you may choose an album only once—one entry per person. Incomplete ballots and/or ballots containing duplicate album selections will be disqualified.

2025 New Releases on WNCW.pdf

Complete List of New Releases in 2025 on WNCW

40, 20, 10's -- Neon
A. Lee Edwards -- Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. 1
A.J. Croce -- Heart of the Eternal
Abby Posner -- Second Chances
Accidentals -- Time Out #3
Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos II
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad -- Jazz is Dead 22: Ebo Taylor
Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles -- Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles
Alex Williams -- Space Brain
Alexis P. Suter Band -- Just Stay High
Alison Brown & Steve Martin -- Safe, Sensible and Sane
Alison Krauss & Union Station -- Arcadia
ALO -- Frames
Altons -- Heartache in Room 14
Aly & AJ -- Silver Deliverer
Amanda Shires -- Nobody's Girl
Amble -- Reverie
Andrew Duhon -- The Parish Record
Andy Fairweather Low -- The Invisible Bluesman
Anna Tivel -- Animal Poem
Anne McCue & The Cubists -- Wholly Roller Coaster
Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters -- Good Morning, Sunshine
Ashleigh Graham -- I'll Just Drive
Asleep at the Wheel -- Riding High in Texas
Autumn Defense -- Here and Nowhere
Balsam Range -- The Pacific
Basia Bulat -- Basia's Palace
BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)   -- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)  
Becky Buller -- Songs That Sing Me
Belair Lip Bombs -- Again
Big Country Bluegrass -- Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass
Big Hungry  -- Can't Find My Way
Big Richard -- Girl Dinner
Big Thief -- Double Infinity
Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
Blue Cactus -- Believer
Blue Highway -- Lonesome State of Mind
Blue Ridge Betty -- Firefly
Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd -- Young Fashioned Ways
Brad Mehldau -- Ride Into the Sun
Brandi Carlile -- Returning to Myself
Brandon Santini -- Which Way Do We Go?
Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
Brent Cobb & The Fixin's -- Ain't Rocked in a While
Brian Felix Organ Trio -- Level Up
Brothers Comatose -- Golden Grass
Caamp -- Copper Changes Color
Cactus Lee -- Cactus Lee
Caitlin Canty -- Night Owl Envies the Mourning Dove
Case Oats -- Last Missouri Exit
Cat Clyde -- Live From Rare Bird Farm
Chambers DesLauriers  -- Our Time to Ride
Charles Wesley Godwin -- Lonely Mountain Town
Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day
Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter
Charlie Hunter, Bobby Previte, Dave Hofstra -- 1966 Fender Mustang Songbook Vol. 1 & 2
Charlie Hunter & Ella Feingold -- Different Strokes For Different Folks
Charlie Musselwhite -- Look Out Highway
Chatham Rabbits -- Be Real With Me
Chris Rosser -- Worrying Boy
Christian McBride Big Band -- Without Further Ado, Vol. 1
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- Hard Road
Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
Clover County -- Finer Things
Clover County -- Porch Lights (EP)
Cole Quest & the City Pickers -- Homegrown
Coward Brothers (Elvis Costello & T Bone Burnett) -- The Coward Brothers
Cracker -- Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective
Craig Finn -- Always Been
Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call
Curtis Harding -- Departures & Arrivals - Adventures of Captain Curt
Curtis Stigers -- Songs From My Kitchen, Volume 1
Cymande -- Renascence
Daniel Donato -- Horizons
Daniel Kimbro -- Carpet in the Kitchen
Danny Burns -- Southern Sky
Danny Paisley -- Bluegrass State of Mind
David Byrne -- Who is the Sky?
David Lowery -- Fathers, Sons and Brothers
David Wilcox -- The Way I Tell the Story
Dean Johnson -- I Hope We Can Still Be Friends
Deborah Silver with the Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Rocks!
Deeper Shade of Blue -- Change of Scenery 
Denison Witmer -- Anything At All
Deradoorian -- Ready For Heaven
Devil Makes Three -- Spirits
Dispatch -- Yellow Jacket
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble  -- Groove in the Face of Adversity
Drew & Ellie Holcomb -- Memory Bank
Drunken Prayer -- Thy Burdens
Duncan Wickel & David Brown -- The Long Branch Sessions
Durand Jones & the Indications -- Flowers
Dylan Earl -- Level-Headed Even Smile
Early James -- Medium Raw
East Nash Grass -- All God's Children
Eddie 9V -- Saratoga
Elena Loper -- Weathervane Whale
Eliza Gilkyson -- Dark Ages
Elizabeth McCorvey  -- Songs I Sent You
Emily Triggs -- The Great Escape
Esther Rose -- Want
Eugenie Jones -- Eugenie
Evan Nicole Bell -- Shades of Blue
Fantastic Negrito -- Son of a Broken Man
Father John Misty -- Mahashmashana
Faux Paws -- No Bad Ideas
Femi Kuti -- Journey Through Life
Florry -- Sounds Like…Florry
Franz Ferdinand -- The Human Fear
Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
Gary Louris -- Dark Country
Geoff Achison -- Don't Play Guitar Boy
Goose -- Chain Yer Dragon
Goose -- Everything Must Go
Graham Sharp -- How Did We Do It
Grant-Lee Phillips -- In the Hour of Dust
Grayson Jenkins -- Country Parables
Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV
Grey DeLisle -- The Grey Album
Guy Clark -- Looking For the Words: Live at U of H Coffeehouse, October 30, 1970
Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human
Head and The Heart -- Aperture
Henhouse Prowlers -- Unravel
Hiram  -- Barn Burners
Hiromi's Sonic Wonder -- Out There
Hogslop String Band -- Down the Road
Howie Johnson -- Song in the Sky
I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue
Isaiah J. Thompson -- The Book Of Isaiah
Jacoozy -- Still Afloat
Jade Bird -- Who Wants to Talk About Love
James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
Janiva Magness -- Back For Me
Jason Boland & the Stragglers -- The Last Kings of Babylon
Jason Isbell -- Foxes in the Snow
Jason Scott & the High Heat -- American Grin
JD Clayton -- Blue Sky Sundays
Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
Jeremy Garrett -- Storm Mountain
Jesse Daniel -- Son of the San Lorenzo
Jesse Welles -- Middle
Jim Keller -- End of the World
Jimmy Vivino -- Gonna Be 2 of Those Days
Joan Shelley -- Real Warmth
Joe Ely -- Love and Freedom
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers -- Lovin', Fightin', Losin' Sleep
Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country
John Gorka -- Unentitled
John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff -- The Return of John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff
John Mailander's Forecast -- Let the World In
Johnnie Johnson -- I'm Just Johnnie
Jon Batiste -- Big Money
Jose James -- 1978: Revenge of the Dragon
Joseph Decosimo -- Fiery Gizzard
Josh Ritter -- I Believe in You, My Honeydew
Joshua Ray Walker -- Stuff
Joshua Ray Walker -- Tropicana
Julia Sanders -- Dark Matter
Kat Hasty -- The Time of Your Life
Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire
Kelsey Waldon -- Every Ghost
Kemp Harris -- The America Chronicles
Ken Pomeroy -- Cruel Joke
Kendra Morris -- Next
Khatumu -- Free Therapy
Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii
Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert -- Volume 4
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Phantom Island
Kristina Murray -- Little Blue
Larkin Poe -- Bloomed
Larry Keel & Jon Stickley -- Larry Keel & Jon Stickley
Larry Sparks -- Way Back When
Late Shifters -- Away We Go
Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It
Leroi Conroy -- A Tiger's Tale
Leslie Jordan -- The Agonist
Lettuce -- Cook
Lillie Syracuse -- Big New Heart
Lilly Hiatt -- Forever
Little Feat -- Strike Up the Band
Los Straitjackets -- Somos Los Straitjackets
Lowland Hum -- Another Side of Lowland Hum
Lucinda Williams -- Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road
Lucy Dacus -- Forever is a Feeling
Lukas Nelson -- American Romance
Luke Bell -- The King is Back
Luke Winslow-King -- Flash-A-Magic
M. Ross Perkins -- What's the Matter, Ross?
Mac Arnold & Plate Full O'Blues -- On a Mission
Madison Cunningham -- Ace
Mae Powell -- Making Room For the Light
Makers Out -- Bloodlines/Hope
Marc Broussard -- Time is a Thief
Marcus King -- Darling Blue
Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman
Maria Muldaur -- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
Marinero -- La La La 
Mary Chapin Carpenter -- Personal History
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart  -- Looking For the Thread
Marylene Corro -- Crossover
Mason Via -- Mason Via
Matt Andersen -- The Hammer & the Rose
Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World
Maygen & The Birdwatcher -- The Americana Dream
Meka -- The Rabbit
Meredith Moon -- From Here to the Sea
Mic Harrison & the High Score -- Peach Blossom Youth
Michael Kiwanuka -- Small Changes
Mike Delevante -- September Days
Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun
Miss Tess  -- Cher Reve
Mo Lowda & The Humble -- Tailing the Ghost
Molly Tuttle -- So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Mose Wilson -- That's Love
Mountain Goats -- Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan
MRCY -- MRCY
Mud Morganfield -- Deep Mud
Muireann Bradley -- Rose Dogs EP
Mumford & Sons -- Rushmere
My Morning Jacket -- is
National, The -- Rome
Neal Francis -- Return to Zero
Nefesh Mountain -- Beacons
Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts -- Talkin' To the Trees
Neko Case -- Neon Grey Midnight Green
Nicholas Payton -- Triune
Nicki Bluhm -- Rancho Deluxe
North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin'
OK Go -- And the Adjacent Possible
Olive Klug -- Lost Dog
Olivia Ellen Lloyd -- Do It Myself
Olivia Wolf -- Silver Rounds
Otis Gibbs -- The Trust of Crows
Paige Plaisance -- Louisiana Lonely
Palmyra -- Restless
Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
Patty Griffin -- Crown of Roses
Paul Cebar -- Paul Cebar
Paul Kelly -- Seventy
Paul Thorn -- Life is Just a Vapor
Paul Weller -- Finding El Dorado
Pete Droge -- Fade Away Blue
Peter Cat Recording Co. -- Beta
Petunia & the Vipers -- Callin' Me Back
Phabies -- The Curse of Caring
Piet Dalmolen -- Time Stands Still
Pigs On Corn -- A Nick Drake Tribute
Pitney Meyer -- Cherokee Pioneer
Popa Chubby & Friends -- I Love Freddie King
Presley Haile -- Off to Find a Sunny Day
Pug Johnson -- El Cabron
R. Shayne Floyd -- Heights of the Land
Rachael & Vilray -- West of Broadway
Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley -- Kissing Other Ppl
Ramona & the Holy Smokes -- Ramona & the Holy Smokes
Ras Alan -- Mountaintop
Red Rock Hill -- Travelogue
Reedy River String Band -- Woodland Drifters
Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Honeysuckle
Rhett Miller -- A Lifetime of Riding By Night
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson -- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Robbie Fulks -- Now Then
Robert Finley -- Hallelujah! Don't Let the Devil Fool Ya
Robert Plant -- Saving Grace
Rodina -- Good Company
Rodney Crowell -- Airline Highway
Rolling Stones -- Welcome to Shepherd's Bush
Ron Pope -- American Man, American Music
Roomful of Blues -- Steppin' Out
Ross Thorn -- Fitting In
Ruen Brothers -- AWOOO
S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
Saintseneca -- Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs
Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll
Sarah Siskind -- Simplify
Sean Mason -- A Breath of Fresh Air
Seldom Scene -- Remains to Be Scene
Sentimental Family Band -- Sweethearts Only
Seth Walker -- Why the Worry
Sharon Van Etten -- Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory
Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper
Shelby Means -- Shelby Means
Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
Shootouts -- Switchback
Sierra Hull -- A Trip Toe High Wire
Silas Lowe -- Mirror Behind the Bar
Sleeping Jesus -- Shotgun
Snocaps -- Snocaps
Songhoy Blues -- Heritage
Sons of the East -- Sons
Southern Avenue -- Family
Sparrow Smith -- Carolina Mountains
St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Steeldrivers -- Outrun
Sunny Sweeney -- Rhinestone Requiem
Sunny War -- Armageddon in a Summer Dress
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble  -- Gemini
Susto String Band -- Susto Stringband: Volume 1
Suzanne Vega -- Flying With Angels
Sweet Megg -- Never Been Home
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' -- Room On the Porch
Tami Neilson -- Neon Cowgirl
Taylor Rae -- The Void
Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell  -- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn') 
Terry Klein -- Hill Country Folk Music
Texas Headhunters -- Texas Headhunters
The Wildmans -- Longtime Friend
Them Coulee Boys -- No Fun in the Chrysalis
Third Mind -- Right Now!
Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius -- Paper Flowers
Timothy Seth Avett As Darling -- Feathe
Todd Snider -- High, Lonesome and Then Some
Tomar & the FCs -- Soul Searching
Travelin' McCourys -- One Chord That Rings True
Trenton Wagler -- This Might Be My Prime
Trombone Shorty & the New Breed Brass Band -- Second Line Sunday
Tune-Yards -- Better Dreaming
Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
Tyler Grant -- Flatpicker
Unspoken Tradition -- Resilience
Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles
Van Morrison -- Remembering Now
Vandoliers -- Life Behind Bars
Various Artists -- After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Hurricane Helene
Various Artists -- Drenched in Place: A Compilation Album For Hurricane Helene Relief
Various Artists -- It's All Her Fault: A Tribute to Cindy Walker
Various Artists -- Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention
Various Artists -- Music From the Land of the Sky: The 1925 Asheville Sessions
Various Artists -- The Resonance Sessions 
Various Artists, featuring Adrian Quesada -- Home Free Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Volume Five -- Leave a Light On
War and Treaty -- Plus One
Ward Hayden & The Outliers  -- Little By Little
Watchhouse -- Rituals
Waterboys -- Life, Death and Dennis Hopper
Watson Twins -- Seeing Double: Live in Nashville
West Texas Exiles -- 8000 Days
Wet Leg -- Moisturizer
Wild Iris Brass Band -- Way Up
Wildwoods -- Dear Meadowlark
Will Hoge -- Sweet Misery
Willi Carlisle -- Winged Victory
William Prince -- Further From the Country
Williamson Branch -- Southern Sunshine
Willie Nelson -- Oh What a Beautiful World
Wolf Alice -- The Clearing
Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
Yoshika Colwell -- On the Wing
