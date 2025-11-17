Top 100 2025

-
In this episode, Sarah Shook talks about everything from the evolution of sound in their new album Nightroamer, their road to sobriety, how Southern culture is reflected in their music, how things we might think that negatively affect just the LGBTQ+ community also extend to everyone else, and more.
-
Tammy and Thomm talk about everything from the making of Surely Will Be Singing to the unique nature of the music of the South to how they were inspired as young children to take the musical path they have pursued all their lives, as well as perform songs from their new album.
-
Bobby McMillon passed away on November 28, 2021. His passing leaves a great void in the traditional music and Appalachian cultural landscape. Throughout the course of his life, Bobby took this awareness he gained from his grandfather’s passing and turned it into a legacy of collecting, performing, and friendships.
-
Peter Holsapple talks with us about the dB’s new retrospective, how his musical upbringing in the hyper local scene in Winston Salem North Carolina served him well as an adult, his lifelong musical friendships, the seemingly unlikely influence of Mott the Hoople and much more. We feature music from I Thought You Wanted To Know as well, a collection that sounds as fresh and innovative now as it did when it was first put on tape.
-
Photographer Daniel Coston spent many years on the road with North Carolina's The Avett Brothers. In the process, he accumulated a number of unique and heartfelt memories in pictures, on and off stage. Now many of those moments are on display with the exhibit "A Symphony For The Road: An Avett Brothers Retrospective" at The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby. This interview first aired Feb. 4, 2022.
-
USA Today Network Reporter for newspapers across North Carolina, Fred Clasen Kelly took part in this interview conducted on Feb. 2, 2022. Fred's descriptions of what has been documented to have occurred at expected safe and healthy treatment locations for youth or young adults across the state may surprise you.
-
WFAE's, Public Radio Charlotte, Steve Harrison took part in this interview on Jan. 12, 2022 to review the ongoing gerrymandering and racial debate about North Carolina's redrawn voting districts. A recap of those for and against. This as the court's three judge panel announced they would not favor those in opposition that the maps be redrawn again. This conversation originally aired Jan. 12, 2022.
-
From individuals to events to good causes - you never know where a Friday Feature Interview of the Week might take you.This edition from Dec. 31, 2021 was a chance to recap several of the programs we presented that involved history, music, fun and laughs.
-
Twenty-twenty-one was a big year in news that WNCW's More to the Story covered, along with help from our media contacts. Go back in time with us to hear about major flooding and devastation in the mountains to test scores dropping for SC students due to the pandemic to city council in Charlotte voting themselves a raise. This segment originally aired Dec. 29, 2021.
-
Evan Carr, who serves as Volunteer Coordinator for a group called Spartanburg Shares was guest of this Friday Feature from Dec. 17, 2021. Spartanburg Shares is a free medical loan closet for those that qualify in Spartanburg County. Items that often get handed out are walkers, scooters, and canes.