Outdoors Report
Every Wednesday morning
Join Jaclyn Anthony each week as she explores the latest stories from the outdoors, shares nature-related news, and spotlights regional events and activities that inspire adventure and appreciation for the great outdoors.
Latest Episodes
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This episode features a conversation with Ashley Hobbs, an NC Wildlife biologist and statewide BearWise Coordinator. Visit BearWise for information on how to live responsibly alongside bears.
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Beginning this Wednesday, Jaclyn Anthony brings you weekly updates on local and regional outdoor activities and related stories. For the week of June 17, in addition to outdoor events and volunteer opportunities, Jaclyn includes the first installment of a multi-part series on bears and the BearWise program from NC Wildlife Resources Commission Biologist Ashley Hobbs.