WNCW's Outdoors Report for the week of August 5th

This week's edition features a trip to the Big Hungry River with Mountain True's Riverkeeper, Erica Shank, and the debris cleanup crew. They invited media from across the region to join them as they removed several cars from a stretch of the river. It was the culmination of a months-long effort to clear the Big Hungry of Helene debris.

Get Out There!

Friday, August 7

Sunset Paddle on Lake Craig at Croft State Park, 7:30 –9 pm.

Intro to Fungi 101 Hike at Rocky Fork State Park at 9-11 am

Saturday, August 8

Sunrise White Oak Flats Hike at Rocky Fork State Park, 5:15 – 7:45 am.

Smokey Bear's Birthday Party at Cradle of Forestry, 11 am –2 pm

The Hidden Cascade: The Waterfall and Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, 9 am – 4 pm.

Tsali and Fire Mountain Ride in Cherokee, 10 am – 2 pm, with Blue Ridge DirtSkrrts.

Saturday Evening Hike to Whitehouse Cliffs at Rocky Fork State Park, 7 – 9:15 am

Monday, August 10

Adult Fly-Fishing Expedition inHaywood County, 5:15 – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 11

Lakeshore Loop near Bryson City with Trails Forever

Get Involved!

Friday, August 7

Deep Cove Trail Work with G5 Trail Collective, Old Fort,12 – 4:30 pm.

Saturday, August 8

Blannahassett Island Shore Cleanup with Asheville Greenworks, 1- 4 pm

Jump Off Rock Glow Up with Carolina Climbers, Laurel Park, NC,9:30 am – 2 pm

Wednesday, August 12

Trail Tamers atDettmer-WattsNature Trail Park in Lake Lure, 9 am – noon.

New River Cleanup with New River Conservancy, 10 am

Stay informed!

The US Forest Service has reopened over five miles of the Appalachian Trail in the Iron Mountain Gap Area between northbound 360.6 and 366.1. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says work is ongoing to clear heavy overgrowth, and work is still needed to repair the footpath between miles 364.8 and 366.1. Cherry Gap Shelter was destroyed, but hikers can tent at the site. Now fewer than 13 miles of the AT remain closed, about nine miles north of Damascus, Virginia, and about three miles in Erwin, TN, to cross the Nolichucky River. Work on the Chestoa Bridge is expected to start later this year.