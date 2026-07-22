WNCW's Outdoor Report for July 22

WNCW's Outdoors Report for the week of July 22

The Pisgah Conservancy and its partners are continuing to make progress on construction of the Upper Falls Creek Connector Trail. Much of the trail has been cleared and benched. Now crews are working on the hardened aggregate trail surface with geotextile fabric and compacting stone on the first few hundred feet. Next up is bridge installation, ford construction and finish work in the coming weeks and months. Read Pisgah Conservancy's full June update on their website.

Blue Ridge Public Radio 's Laura Hackett reports on the FrenchBroadPaddleTrail's new campsite and improved river access.

WFAE 's ZacharyTurner spoke with Charlotte's Arborist Laurie Reed on the do's and don'ts of tree care in a heat wave.

Events and Volunteer Opportunities

Thursday, July 23

MountainTrueis hosting a People's Public Hearing on the Roadless Rule Repeal at the Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center near Franklin tomorrow. The 2001 Roadless Rule has protected59 million acres of US Forest Service land from road construction and logging for over 25 years. Now the Forest Service is proposing to rescind the rule, which would make way for road building, logging, and mining in America’s last great places. The Forest Service is not holding public meetings on this change.

The 2026 Zahner Conservation Lecture Series at Highlands Nature Center at 6 pm. Dana Beach will present Andre Michaux in North America: Revealing the Botanical Treasures of the Carolinas.

Ranger-led paddle happening at New River Trail State Park in Max Meadow, Virginia tomorrow starting at 9:30 am.

Curious Minds Adventure Scavenger Hunt Elk KnobState Park- All Day

Wildflower hike at Mount Mitchell State Park,9 – 10 am

Friday, July 24

Turtle Time at Fairy Stone State Park, 2-3 pm

Catfish Basics at the Marion Wildlife Depot,6-7 pm

Celebration of Access to honor Disability Pride Month and National Disability Independence Day at Lake James State Park, 10 am – 1 pm.

Moonlight Float at Table Rock StatePark, 8 pm.

Saturday, July 25

The Secret Lives of Trees at Grayson Highlands State Park, 10 am – 1 pm

Family Fishing Workshop at the Marion Wildlife Depot, 10 am – 1 pm

Invasive species identification and control workshop with EcoForesters, the US Forest Service, and The Pisgah Conservancyat Avery Creek/Perry Cove area,9 am to noon.

Little River Community Day , All Day

Rutherford Outdoor Coalition's beginner-friendly Broad River Fun Paddle, 9AM. Location TBD

Pisgah Conservancy's volunteer opportunity on the portion of Pilot Cove-Slate Rock Trail that follows Slate Rock Creek from its headwaters, 9 am – 3 pm.

Pigeon Day with the Foothills Paddling Club, 11 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, July 28

Tot Tuesday at CampPilotinPilot Mountain State Park1 – 2 pm