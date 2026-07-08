WNCW’s Outdoors Report for the Week of July 8

This week, Jaclyn found some inspiration from Riverlink’s Inaugural Creek Week and filled this feature with events to enjoy or learn about the waterways we love.She took a dive into NC’s new state budget, so you don’t have to, and NC Wildlife biologist Ashley Hobbs and statewide Bear Wise coordinator is back for the final installment on bears.

Gov. Josh Stein signed North Carolina’s new budget into law Tuesday. It sets aside $ 22 million to study PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals" linked to cancer and other health risks. Instead of the Department of Environmental Quality leading the work, lawmakers would have the North Carolina Collaboratory at UNC Chapel Hill oversee the research. Collaboratory staff would be reclassified as legislative employees who are exempt from public records requests.

Nearly $49 million will go towards farmland preservation, including a $2 million increase in recurring funds to help farmers voluntarily protect agricultural land from development through conservation easements and other preservation tools.

The budget also includes a million dollars for landslide mapping efforts. It authorizes the creation of the First Broad River State Trail in Rutherford and Cleveland Counties and Brushy Mountain State Natural Area in Alexander, Caldwell and Wilkes Counties. The new state budget also eliminates the sales tax exemption on electricity used by data centers but keeps the tax breaks on equipment, software, and construction.

Wednesday, July 8

AshevilleGreenWorks Hoppy Water Wednesday Cleanup

Thursday, July 9

MountainTrue’s Southwestern Region Habitat Restoration Coordinator, Tony Ward, hosts Native Plants for Landscapes and Home Gardens Lecture at Find Outdoors in Brevard.

Ian Baillie speaks on the partnership between Land of Sky Regional Council and Footprint project at Henderson Green Drinks

Friday, July 10

Discovering Secrets of the Creek at Rocky Fork State Park in Tennessee.

Saturday, July 11

MountainTrue’s Aquatic Macroinvertebrate Sampling near Cullowhee and Check out Critters That Live in Our Rivers and Streams on the Jackson County Greenway.

MountainTrue’s Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup with Wedge Brewing

Greenville Natural History Association’s Gorges State Park hike

Hendo Fun Friends Meetup & the Sloth Hiking Group’s hike from the Narrows put-in to the confluence of the Big Hungry and Green Rivers.

Pisgah River Rangers Aquatic Insects Riverside Lesson at Sliding Rock

Riverlink’s Azalea Road volunteer event

AshevilleGreenWorks Creek Week River Cleanup

New River Conservancy’s river cleanup from Farmers Fish Camp to the 221 Independence boat launch

Carolina Climbers Sauratown Mountain Trail Day event