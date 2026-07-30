WNCW's Outdoor Report for July 29

Get Out There!

TRACK Trails are now open at Croft State Park near Spartanburg!

Wednesday, July 29

Virtual Lunch and Learn – Introduction to Deer Hunting from The Southern Highlands Conservancy & Artemis Sportswomen

Thursday, July 30

Foothills Conservancy Aquatic Ecology Program 9-10 am at the Henry Fork River in Morganton

Paddling 101: Learning the Basics 4-6 pm at Lake Lure's public access area.

Saturday, August 1

Bio-Blitz in Bakersville with Mountain True, Southern Highlands Conservancy at the Buladean Community Center, 10 am –5 pm

Moth Night 8-10 pm at Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest

NC Wildlife's Fly Fishing Workshop Learn to Fly-fish: Casting workshop, noon – 4pm in Cherryville.

Walk the Thermal Belt Rail Trail with a dog from Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, starting at 10 am at 380 US-221, Rutherfordton

Lower Watauga Paddle Meetup with Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts 3-7 pm at Riverside Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Get Involved!

Friday, July 31 : Tame Invasives at Warriors Path State Park 9 am –1 pm at Mountain Bike Trail parking area

Waterfalls Park Volunteer Workday

Saturday, August 1

First Saturday Volunteer Workday with Rocky River Nature Conservancy 9-11 am at Rocky River Nature Park in Anderson.

Stay informed!

Construction is underway on a major expansion of the Cashiers Greenway Ramble. The project will add several new trail connections through downtown Cashiers, moving closer to the goal of a five-mile interconnected greenway. Plans also include improved lighting, internet-connected safety features, and a new connection that links the library and Cashiers Lake development.

WFAE's Zachary Turner's report 'Less fishing, more catching,' as nonprofit installs artificial reefs for habitat in Lake Norman

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Timber Committee received updates on several environmental projects. A five-million-dollar federal grant is supporting a solar-powered microgrid and battery system for 21 electric school buses, solar panels on tribal buildings and 20 electric-vehicle charging stations.

Natural Resources staff are also monitoring bears, bats, and hellbenders, while continuing public water-quality testing and preparing warning signs for recreation areas with elevated bacteria levels. A new greenhouse is under construction to support river cane and restoration work, aided by a 100-thousand-dollar grant. Forestry crews are planning oak and hickory restoration, including selective cutting and prescribed burns. Hatchery officials may suspend fish stocking if warm,low-flowing water further reduces oxygen levels.

WUNC's Sharryse Piggott's report on elk hunting permits: North Carolina will soon offer elk hunting permits for the first time in 25 years. Residents in North Carolina will be able to purchase an elk hunting permit next year starting in July through a raffle. This comes after Governor Josh Stein signed House Bill 7-47 into law, which authorizes a limited elk hunting season. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says it's being introduced now because they wanted to wait until they had a sustainable, huntable elk population. At this time, a spokesperson says they believe they have met that goal and will plan to reevaluate after the 20-27 hunting season. The permits will be distributed through the Commission's hunting permit website on GoOutdoorsNorthCarolina.com. Elk hunting season starts next year on October 1st and runs through November 1st.