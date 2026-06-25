WNCW Launches New Outdoors Report

Beginning this Wednesday, Jaclyn Anthony brings you weekly updates on local and regional outdoor activities and related stories. For the week of June 17, in addition to outdoor events and volunteer opportunities, Jaclyn includes the first installment of a multi-part series on bears and the BearWise program from NC Wildlife Resources Commission Biologist Ashley Hobbs.

And she spoke with Dr. Siti Kusujiarti, professor of sociology at Warren Wilson College, ahead of Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit, where Dr. Siti will help present preliminary findings from the research project Increasing Community Resilience to Inland Flooding: Lessons Learned from Response and Recovery Efforts in West Virginia and North Carolina.

Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit Dr. Siti Kusujiarti, professor of sociology at Warren Wilson College, ahead of Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit Listen • 3:07

Get Out There!

June 18

The Pisgah Conservancy and Pisgah River Rangers’ annual Moth Party:7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Pisgah Ranger District Visitor Center. pisgahconservancy.org/event/pisgah-moth-party/

June 20

Haywood County Parks and Rec: Knot Your Average Class: Essential Hikers Knots: Saturday, June 20, from 10 am to noon. haywoodcountync.gov/209/Recreation-Parks

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium: Wolf keeper and herpetologist talks, raptor tours, 44 miles of trails and The Dark Side of the Moon mix in the planetarium this Saturday. Baysmountain.com

Foothills Trail Conservancy: Jocassee Boat/FHT hike/Swim outing: 9 am. Foothills trails.org/events.

June 23

Andy Cove Guided Hike on Tuesday, June 23, 10 – 11:30 am. An all-ages event. Participants will complete a scavenger hunt, learn about plants, animals, streams, and more. Meet in front of the Pisgah Visitor Center. pisgahconservancy.org/event/andy-cove-guided-hike-june-23-2026/

Youth Paddleboarding: Tuesday, the 23rd from 4-5 pm on Lake Junaluska, for ages 8-17. haywoodcountync.gov/209/Recreation-Parks

Get Involved!

June 20

Mountain True Post Hurricane Helene River Cleanup & After Party with Oak & Grist. They’ll have a booth at Boonerag on Depot Street. Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup with Hi-Wire Brewing near Asheville. https://mountaintrue.org/get-involved/events/

June 25

Mountain True will host a People’s Public hearing on the Roadless Rule Repeal at the Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center, 51 Cowee School Drive in Franklin, starting at 5:30 pm. Mountain True.org. Visit maps.roadless.org for an interactive map.

June 21

Upstate Forever's State Policy and Land Planning & Policy teams will host an informative gathering highlighting key issues related to growth and land protection across the Upstate, discuss developments in the local and state policy landscape, and share practical advocacy steps you can take to help make a difference in your community. The deadline to register is Sunday, June 21. Upstate forever.com/events

Deadline June 30

Registration is open through June 30th for extra crew volunteers with Appalachian Trail Maintainers. Help Section Leaders on informal work trips to ensure a safe minimum crew of three. Register at smhclub.org