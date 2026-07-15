WNCW's Outdoors Report for the week of July 15

The Tennessee Valley Authority is taking public comments on a revised long-range energy plan that shifts away from renewables and puts greater emphasis on coal, natural gas and nuclear power. The plan could keep TVA’s coal fleet operating through 2039, allow gas capacity to rise to as much as 26 gigawatts and cut projected solar additions from as much as 20 gigawatts to no more than five. Wind is not included, while TVA would seek to extend the lives of its three nuclear plants. Comments are due July 22 at tva.com. You can type a comment or upload a file. TVA says comments, names, and addresses become part of the public record.

Gaston County, NC, has purchased more than 560 acres near Belmont to preserve one of the largest undeveloped properties near a major North Carolina city. The former Duke Energy land, known as Catawba Cove, will eventually become a public park with about six miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, Lake Wylie access and a connection to the Carolina Thread Trail. Conservation easements will permanently protect the property’s wetlands, floodplains and wildlife habitat, including nesting areas for bald eagles and osprey.

NC Legislators designated over $10 million to help the state’s wildlife cross the road in the new state budget. Nikki Robinson, NC Project Manager with the Wildlands Network joins us to talk wildlife crossings along the Pigeon River Gorge. Visit the Wildlands Network online to learn more about the work they do.

Events and Volunteer Opportunities

Thursday, July 16

Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts and Tennessee Eastman Hiking & Canoeing Club’s weekly dinner and a night paddle.

Paris Mountain State Park Creek Adventures

Boone Area Cyclists’ weekly trail maintenance volunteer day, Thursdays.

Foothills Conservancy’s special screening of their documentary “A Dream for the Future” with panel discussion to follow with Mountain True’s Broad Riverkeeper David Caldwell .

Saturday, July 18

Tennessee Land Conservancy guided paddle to Fancher Falls on Center Hill Lake in Baxter this Saturday.

Sierra Club’s Harvey Broome Group's family-friendly hike around Indian Boundary Lake

Paris Mountain State Park; Creek Detectives ; Table Rock State Park Serpent Show & Tell

Rutherford Outdoor Coalition; Trail Tamers maintenance crew workday

Mountain True’s Post Helene River Cleanup and after party at Oak & Grist.

Pisgah Conservancy’s volunteer day at Pilot Cove-Slate Rock Trail