WNCW Outdoors Report for the week of June 24th
This episode features a conversation with Ashley Hobbs, an NC Wildlife biologist and statewide BearWise Coordinator. Visit BearWise for information on how to live responsibly alongside bears.
Roadless Rule Update: Boone leaders have approved a resolution supporting the federal Roadless Area Conservation Rule, citing concerns about drinking water, wildlife habitat, and wildfire risk. The US Department of Agriculture is considering rescinding this rule that protects nearly 45 million acres of national forest from new road construction and commercial logging. A separate attempt to axe the rule is happening in the US Senate. It’s recently been attached to the Wildfire Prevention Act of 2025, which is currently on the Senate calendar awaiting a floor vote. Even if the bill dies, it could still be weakened by USDA action later this year.
For a map of inventoried forests that could be affected, visit Maps.Roadless.org
Send your outdoor events or volunteer opportunities to janthony@wncw.org.
Get Out There
Anytime:
Conserving Carolina’s Pollinator Trail in Hendersonville
NC Forest Service Tree Seedling Sale
Wednesdays through September 30: Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days
Fridays through October 30:Damascus Trail Center, Free Bike Repair
Thursday June 25
Fire by Friction at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Friday June 26,
NC Wildlife’s Basic Fly-fishing Workshop in Marion
Sunset Float at Warriors’ Path State Park
Saturday June 27
Rutherford Outdoor Coalition, Broad River Float
Get the Scoop on Poop at Table Rock State Park
Sunday June 28
Family Fishing Education Workshop in Morganton
Get Involved
Through June 30: Register to be a crew volunteer with Appalachian Trail Maintainers
Saturday June 27, MountainTrue’s Riverkeeper Beer Series in Shelby
Tame Invasives at Warriors’ Path State Park
Sunday June 28
New River Conservancy River Cleanup from the Upper to the Lower Hartzog Ford
Monday June 29
Lake James Environmental Association, Kids in the Creek Site work session