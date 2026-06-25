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Outdoors Report

WNCW Outdoors Report for the week of June 24th

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT

This episode features a conversation with Ashley Hobbs, an NC Wildlife biologist and statewide BearWise Coordinator. Visit BearWise for information on how to live responsibly alongside bears.

Roadless Rule Update: Boone leaders have approved a resolution supporting the federal Roadless Area Conservation Rule, citing concerns about drinking water, wildlife habitat, and wildfire risk. The US Department of Agriculture is considering rescinding this rule that protects nearly 45 million acres of national forest from new road construction and commercial logging. A separate attempt to axe the rule is happening in the US Senate. It’s recently been attached to the Wildfire Prevention Act of 2025, which is currently on the Senate calendar awaiting a floor vote. Even if the bill dies, it could still be weakened by USDA action later this year.
For a map of inventoried forests that could be affected, visit Maps.Roadless.org

Send your outdoor events or volunteer opportunities to janthony@wncw.org.

Get Out There

Anytime:
Conserving Carolina’s Pollinator Trail in Hendersonville
NC Forest Service Tree Seedling Sale

Wednesdays through September 30: Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days

Fridays through October 30:Damascus Trail Center, Free Bike Repair

Thursday June 25
Fire by Friction at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Friday June 26, 
NC Wildlife’s Basic Fly-fishing Workshop in Marion
Sunset Float at Warriors’ Path State Park

Saturday June 27
Rutherford Outdoor Coalition, Broad River Float 
Get the Scoop on Poop at Table Rock State Park

Sunday June 28
Family Fishing Education Workshop in Morganton

Get Involved

Through June 30: Register to be a crew volunteer with Appalachian Trail Maintainers

Saturday June 27, MountainTrue’s Riverkeeper Beer Series in Shelby
Tame Invasives at Warriors’ Path State Park

Sunday June 28
New River Conservancy River Cleanup from the Upper to the Lower Hartzog Ford

Monday June 29
Lake James Environmental Association, Kids in the Creek Site work session

Outdoors Report
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony