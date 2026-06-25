WNCW Outdoors Report for the week of June 24th

This episode features a conversation with Ashley Hobbs, an NC Wildlife biologist and statewide BearWise Coordinator. Visit BearWise for information on how to live responsibly alongside bears.

Roadless Rule Update: Boone leaders have approved a resolution supporting the federal Roadless Area Conservation Rule, citing concerns about drinking water, wildlife habitat, and wildfire risk. The US Department of Agriculture is considering rescinding this rule that protects nearly 45 million acres of national forest from new road construction and commercial logging. A separate attempt to axe the rule is happening in the US Senate. It’s recently been attached to the Wildfire Prevention Act of 2025 , which is currently on the Senate calendar awaiting a floor vote. Even if the bill dies, it could still be weakened by USDA action later this year.

For a map of inventoried forests that could be affected, visit Maps.Roadless.org

Send your outdoor events or volunteer opportunities to janthony@wncw.org.

Get Out There

Anytime:

Conserving Carolina’s Pollinator Trail in Hendersonville

NC Forest Service Tree Seedling Sale

Wednesdays through September 30: Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days

Fridays through October 30:Damascus Trail Center , Free Bike Repair

Thursday June 25

Fire by Friction at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Friday June 26,

NC Wildlife’s Basic Fly-fishing Workshop in Marion

Sunset Float at Warriors’ Path State Park

Saturday June 27

Rutherford Outdoor Coalition, Broad River Float

Get the Scoop on Poop at Table Rock State Park

Sunday June 28

Family Fishing Education Workshop in Morganton

Get Involved

Through June 30: Register to be a crew volunteer with Appalachian Trail Maintainers

Saturday June 27, MountainTrue’s Riverkeeper Beer Series in Shelby

Tame Invasives at Warriors’ Path State Park

Sunday June 28

New River Conservancy River Cleanup from the Upper to the Lower Hartzog Ford