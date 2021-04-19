-
The banjoist for the Steep Canyon Rangers seems to be writing songs at an exponential rate now! Spotlight on his guitar, and great lyrics, in this first solo release of his. Graham’s got a string of shows lined up for this Spring, too.
They’re session musicians as well, but when these three get together on their own, their indie-folk-pop harmonies and songwriting deserve center spotlight.
Casey Driessen was our guest in Studio B Tuesday, April 27th. After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! He spoke with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. If you missed it live, you can listen here.
Tuesday: Real Estate – Half a Human (EP)
Monday April 26th: Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
Concurrent with this new one this week as been a day-long faux internal struggle on social media within the Snider camp and his record label, in which the troubadour announced his “retirement”. Also a documentary about the making of the album, a 4/20 video, a sermon on agnosticism... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: first, the songs!
Mipso will join us this Thursday the 29th at 12 Noon in Studio BPerhaps North Carolina’s most modern-sounding string-band quartet, Mipso formed at UNC Chapel Hill in 2013. Joseph Terrell (guitar), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) return to Studio B for the first time in six years, on their way to an outdoor show at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre Thursday evening in Asheville!
SOUTHERN SONGS & STORIES: TOUGH TIMES ENCAPSULATED IN THE BEAUTY OF HER SONG: ESTHER ROSE
WNCW's Peak of the Week: Esther Rose – How Many Times