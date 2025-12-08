Live in the Air Studio, Monday at 11am: Gar Ragland and the NewSong Songwriting Competition

Now in its 24th year, the NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition is a showcase of emerging performers and songwriters from around the nation. This crowd-sourced effort seeks to identify the truly exceptional artists within their communities and to work closely with them to develop their careers and introduce their music to a broader, international audience while building a supportive community of performers and songwriters across all genres of music and levels of skill. The finalists will be in Asheville on Thursday to perform, compete, and connect with one another. A panel of music industry judges will select one grand prize winner who will receive a fully funded six-song EP, recorded and mixed at Citizen Studios, and a music vinyl package pressed at Citizen Vinyl. Co-founder Gar Ragland will join Martin in the 11am hour to play recordings from the finalists and talk about the process. This year’s competition will take place at The Grey Eagle, Thursday at 7pm. Info is here: https://www.newsong-music.com/