Live Friday beginning at 6pm: The Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:30 AM EST
David J. Simchock

We think this is the 23rd Pre-Jam, and WNCW is once again honored and thrilled to bring you the full live broadcast of it to help kick off your weekend and Holiday season! Station hosts, the incredible elves who work year-round behind the scenes, and some of our most generous supporters will be at the Orange Peel, along with friends and family of Warren, other Christmas Jam VIPs, and, of course, a great lineup of musicians, many of whom are on the lineup for Saturday’s big Christmas Jam. We won’t know who all will grace the stage until the evening gets underway: tune in to find out! And consider supporting the beneficiaries of this annual weekend of music: Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, and Beloved Asheville. https://www.ashevillehabitat.org/ https://www.belovedasheville.com/
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
