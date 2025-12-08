Live Friday beginning at 6pm: The Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam

We think this is the 23rd Pre-Jam, and WNCW is once again honored and thrilled to bring you the full live broadcast of it to help kick off your weekend and Holiday season! Station hosts, the incredible elves who work year-round behind the scenes, and some of our most generous supporters will be at the Orange Peel, along with friends and family of Warren, other Christmas Jam VIPs, and, of course, a great lineup of musicians, many of whom are on the lineup for Saturday’s big Christmas Jam. We won’t know who all will grace the stage until the evening gets underway: tune in to find out! And consider supporting the beneficiaries of this annual weekend of music: Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, and Beloved Asheville. https://www.ashevillehabitat.org/ https://www.belovedasheville.com/