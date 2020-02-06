Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, February 9 at 7pm: Music from Courtney Marie Andrews PLUS Darrin Bradbury

"We've got a nugget from the archives this week as we rewind back to 2018 for a session with Courtney Marie Andrews and her band when they were in our area in support of the album May Your Kindness Remain," said SBW Host Kim Clark. Also, we'll revisit a recent session with Nashville singer/songwriter Darrin Bradbury, who played songs from his release Talking Dogs and Atom Bombs.

Join us for a relaxing Sunday evening. Listen to incredible live music recorded right here at grassroots radio, and recorded at various venues throughout our listening area. The Courtney Marie Andrews session in this segment was recorded at The Mothlight in Asheville, NC. And, one of the songs from that session was featured as the first cut on Disc Two of our Crowd Around the Mic - Volume 22! Listener-powered radio at WNCW - 88.7 FM and streaming online at wncw.org.