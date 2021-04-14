Nashville TN

-
"We've got a nugget from the archives this week as we rewind back to 2018 for a session with Courtney Marie Andrews and her band when they were in our…
-
Our favorite Norwegian Americana duo (or "cosmic folk", as Lucinda Williams called them) returns to Studio B, this time with a bit of a different…
-
Molly Tuttle is one of the brightest stars in bluegrass, and among any styles of guitar players these days. WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th…
-
The UK's new "Queen of Country Soul" has got to be Miss Yola! Get to know her as she talks about hearing Aretha Franklin for the first time, working with…
-
Joe Greene hangs out with these four Nashville musicians steeped in bluegrass, blues & country. They play Isis in West Asheville Wednesday, and the Blue…