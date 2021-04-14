asheville nc

-
This segment of More to the Story (originally aired March 25, 2020) dealt with the effects of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic in Buncombe County, NC and…
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Western NC has some of the freshest, most innovative bluegrass being made, thanks in part to Fireside Collective. It's…
This quartet is based out of Dublin, thanks to singer Joe Gibney and guitarist James Ryan, but fiddler J.C. Morel and flutist Julien Brunetau originally…
Just listening to him tell a story will transport you to his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, growing up the son of a pentecostal preacher who charted his…
Tall Tall Trees is the pseudonym of Mike Savino, whose pioneering psychedelic banjo sound has marveled audiences both with his one-man-show loops and…
What a great soul sound this act has - imagine Curtis Mayfield and band still going strong. American Love Call is the latest from this group fronted by…
"We've got a nugget from the archives this week as we rewind back to 2018 for a session with Courtney Marie Andrews and her band when they were in our…
This bluegrass/folk outfit hails from Saskatchewan, Canada, and plays the Orange Peel in Asheville on Thursday, and the Fillmore Charlotte on Saturday.…
As a teen, East TN native Vaden Landers began traveling America's highways and railroads, studying American folk music styles like old-time, blues, &…
Maya DeVitry spent 7 years as a member of the Stray Birds, before launching a solo career this year with her own album, and now another one set for 2020…