Public Broadcasting

Pandemic Arts is a streaming series featuring performing artists talking about how the global pandemic has affected their careers, their creativity, their…
"We've got a nugget from the archives this week as we rewind back to 2018 for a session with Courtney Marie Andrews and her band when they were in our…
At 7pm Sunday evening, host Kim Clark will share music from some WNCW perennial favorites, including Darrell Scott, who was here for an interview and…
Bobby Rush has been playing the blues and R&B chitlin' circuit for some 70 years now, and shows no sign of slowing down. The recent Grammy winner talks…
Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, Nov. 3rd - Michael Reno Harrell & Alex Krug Combo with Host Kim Clark at 7pmOur Studio B Rewind Host and WNCW Producer Kim Clark is gonna take a look back this weekend at two super cool sessions we recorded this year in September…
From Program Director and Southern Songs and Stories Producer Joe Kendrick: "Hiss Golden Messenger founder MC Taylor and longtime band mate Phil Cook…
We've got two sessions recorded at the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual festival in Raleigh, NC for "Goin' Across the Mountain." At Noon…
Our Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark has a super special show to share with us on Sunday, October 13th at 7pm. It's special because WNCW staffers went on…
Our State is the magazine that celebrates North Carolina. It just so happens that the October edition is always the Annual Mountain edition. Our State…
The "string-band pop" of Front Country fits a niche that is appealing to fans of both bluegrass, and the modern soul and rock acts we enjoy playing.…