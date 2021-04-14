blue ridge mountains

-
The Tryon Fine Arts Center in western North Carolina has a unique program called the Pacolet Junior Appalachian Music Program. PacJAM provides an…
-
For more than a hundred years, folklorists and other scholars have been visiting the community of Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Perhaps the most…
-
Transylvania Times Reporter Matt McGregor was guest on WNCW's More To The Story to discuss some of his latest stories - including how Hispanic community…
-
"On June 19th, 2020, The Nina Simone Project announced their capital campaign and plans for a new building in downtown Tryon that will house thousands of…
-
The Foothills Conservancy, based in Morganton, NC and its Executive Director Andrew Kota joined WNCW for this edition of The Friday Feature to share the…
-
WNCW Crew Working On Tower Antenna & Transmitter Tuesday, June 9 - Expect Interruption of Air SignalFrom WNCW Director of Radio Operations, Dave Kester:"Weather permitting, during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 9, WNCW will be off the air for a period of…
-
Happy Friday! We're in day six of our Spring Fundraiser and we thank you for the kind support you have shown to WNCW, during the past few days, and well,…
-
Good day! Today is Thursday and that means it's Dagger Kayak giveaway day! A "Roam 9.5 Kayak" is being donated to WNCW from our friends at Confluence…
-
Our Spring Fundraiser is here and we have all of our thank you gifts available online at wncw.org - You can also call us at 800 245 8870 and talk to one…
-
Staff Writer at The Smoky Mountain News Cory Vaillancourt shared details about his recent stories regarding Haywood County and North Carolina Governor Roy…