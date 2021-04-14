-
From Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:"This past September 4th was a fun day in Studio B, and we'll relive it in this show," said Clark. "Just after lunch…
-
"We're covering a lot of territory this week, from Smith County Texas all the way to Paris, France," said Kim Clark. "Representing the Lone Star State is…
-
"We've got a nugget from the archives this week as we rewind back to 2018 for a session with Courtney Marie Andrews and her band when they were in our…
-
"We're having an old-time throwdown this week with the Hogslop String Band, the Nashville-based string band who arrived replete with a genuine washtub…
-
Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, January 26 - DAVID OLNEY Plus TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP at 7pm with Host Kim ClarkFrom Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:"This week on SBR, we remember the late David Olney, who passed away just over a week ago while doing what he loved -…
-
Host Kim Clark says we have fantastic harmonies in store for us on this week's show! Long before they were in a band together, the members of Lula Wiles…
-
At 7pm Sunday evening, host Kim Clark will share music from some WNCW perennial favorites, including Darrell Scott, who was here for an interview and…
-
Artists who synthesize different musical styles into something new and unique are the focus this week: We've got Che Apalache in a recent session, showing…
-
Our Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark has a super special show to share with us on Sunday, October 13th at 7pm. It's special because WNCW staffers went on…
-
"This week, a recent session with the regional bluegrass supergroup Songs From the Road Band, who were here just after the release of their latest album…