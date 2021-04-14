live music

-
WNCW is proud to announce a second season of our Outback Opry! As in, out back in the parking lot. WNCW and the Foundation Performing Arts Center welcome…
Like many musicians, Asheville “folk-pop” singer and songwriter Carly Taich has taken a break from writing and performing. But hers predated the 2020…
WNCW's Summer Outback Opry Drive-in Concert Series is wrapping up with the season finale featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers on October 2nd at 8pm. The…
Reserve your parking spot today! Steep Canyon Rangers have planned three free drive-in concerts in Western North Carolina! From their cars, fans will…
Live Stream Calendar as of July 11, 2020Mountain Spirit Acoustic Series at Isis Music Hall streaming live on Facebook featuring Shane Hennessy July 12.…
This Charlotte band started off as a solo project of singer/guitarist and SC native Jeremy Davis, but their sound has morphed to the great…
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Western NC has some of the freshest, most innovative bluegrass being made, thanks in part to Fireside Collective. It's…
"The cosmic American love child of Howlin Wolf and Link Wray…" He's been making music and performing around the world for over two decades now, and it…
Tom Rush helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists.…
Adopted from Texas and raised in Mississippi, Krista Shows was a kid who grew up singing in church. She spent time in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Western…