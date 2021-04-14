-
One of the acts who will perform at our "Holidaze For Habitat" fundraiser this Friday, Marshall, NC native Ashley Heath has been voted as Mountain Xpress…
-
We fell in love with Alexa Rose's blend of folk and Americana mountain roots music in 2017 when her Low and Lonesome album came out. The Asheville…
-
Nashville singer/songwriter Elise Davis released a compelling album this year called "Cactus." She'll play songs from it in a solo session with Joe Greene…
-
Martha Spencer will appear live on “This Old Porch” at 4pm November 18th, in support of her new self titled CD. The delightfully charming and talented…
-
It's hard to think of someone more qualified to spin an hour of great tunes than Randall. His songs have been covered by Bonnie Raitt, Delbert McClinton,…
-
Statesville, NC singer-songwriter Matt Walsh's music has one of those genre-blending sounds that combines so many different styles, we just refer to it as…
-
We'll feature Dawn Landes in a solo acoustic session spotlighting tunes from her new album “Meet Me At The River.” Also, we'll hear music from Darling…
-
Multi-instrumentalist, singer, storyteller, and TV host David Holt returns to WNCW to talk about his new, 3rd season of great roots music from our region,…
-
Olivia Chaney's Studio B performance of “Arches” this past July is now one of the tracks on our brand new Crowd Around The Mic Vol. 22. We'll listen to…
-
