North Carolina Arts Council

-
Raymond Fairchild Creates His Own Style of Playing the BanjoBluegrass banjo player Raymond Fairchild of Haywood County, North Carolina, embodies the…
-
The Primitive Quartet began in 1973, when two sets of brothers, Reagan and Larry Riddle and Furman and Norman Wilson, carried a guitar and mandolin with…
-
Master fiddler Arvil Freeman of Madison County has married elements of old-time and bluegrass in his distinctive “long-bow” style of playing. As a veteran…
-
Nina Simone became one of the iconic singers of jazz and soul of the 1960s and a strong voice for Civil Rights. She got her start in her hometown of…