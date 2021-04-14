-
WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tenneesee and recorded interviews with Andrew Bird and other artists we love…
We look forward to getting to know this Nashville-based old time string band that brings a lot of passion to some of the best Georgia and Tennessee fiddle…
This Alabama native sure has a lot of the Nashville scene that we love backing her up: from regular appearances at the legendary Bluebird Cafe…
Rich Mahan blends "outlaw country" and rock, and has a lot of fun with it. You can tell he likes to have fun, with songs like "Daydrinking" "Stoned as a…
Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says the focus on this week's show is on domestic bliss and acoustic roots music. "We'll listen to The Appalucians, two…
Nashville singer/songwriter Elise Davis released a compelling album this year called "Cactus." She'll play songs from it in a solo session with Joe Greene…
Paul Cauthen is one of Americana's best new singer/songwriters. We first got to know him when he was a member of the band Sons of Fathers. WNCW 's Music…
One of Americana's best new singers and songwriters is Paul Cauthen, whom we first got to know with the band Sons of Fathers. Martin Anderson spoke with…
We recently aired an interview Martin Anderson did with Richard Thompson - RT as he is known to his many fans, remains one of WNCW's most revered…
Yes she's the Texan fiddler married to Jason Isbell with her latest album recorded in Nashville by producer Dave Cobb. But throw out all your presumptions…