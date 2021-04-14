earl scruggs center

-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
While the word had already been spreading, WNCW and Concert Promoter Steve Johnson made it official that an Earl Scruggs Music Festival was coming next…
His name, his music, his banjo-pickin' style are all legendary and a center in honor of his memory and accomplishments is located in Shelby, N.C. On this…
Austin & Sarah Osborne McCombie: a sweet couple who make some sweet music. Their beautiful blend of old-time, bluegrass, and folk roots include some warm…
This Sunday, on Studio B Rewind, Kim Clark will share music and interviews from a session with one of Brevard, North Carolina's favorite…