Down The Road on the Blue Ridge Mountain Trails

On the latest episode of Down The Road on The Blue Ridge Mountain Music Trails of North Carolina, Host Laura Boosinger spotlights the multitalented…
Raymond Fairchild Creates His Own Style of Playing the BanjoBluegrass banjo player Raymond Fairchild of Haywood County, North Carolina, embodies the…
In 1941, famed folklorist and field recorder Alan Lomax recorded a banjo player from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. His name was Bascom Lamar…
Master fiddler Arvil Freeman of Madison County has married elements of old-time and bluegrass in his distinctive “long-bow” style of playing. As a veteran…