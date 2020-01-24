Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, January 26 - DAVID OLNEY Plus TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP at 7pm with Host Kim Clark

By Vicki Dameron Jan 24, 2020
  • Various images of musicians in collage
    David Olney and Travers Brothership Collage

From Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:

"This week on SBR, we remember the late David Olney, who passed away just over a week ago while doing what he loved - performing on stage," said Clark. "We were fortunate enough to have David here several times, and we're going to listen to an interview and performance from the very first time he visited our studio, way back in 1997, right after the release of his now-classic album Real Lies. We'll also feature a recent session featuring the soul, jazz, and funk gumbo of Asheville, NC - based Travers Brothership." The popular local band, along with many other groups, helped WNCW raise $5,000 for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity benefit event "Holidaze for Habitat"  this past December at The Orange Peel in Asheville. Please join us for Studio B Rewind this Sunday, and every Sunday at 7pm on WNCW.

 

