It shouldn't surprise anyone that Western NC has some of the freshest, most innovative bluegrass being made, thanks in part to Fireside Collective. It's…
This quartet is based out of Dublin, thanks to singer Joe Gibney and guitarist James Ryan, but fiddler J.C. Morel and flutist Julien Brunetau originally…
"The cosmic American love child of Howlin Wolf and Link Wray…" He's been making music and performing around the world for over two decades now, and it…
Adopted from Texas and raised in Mississippi, Krista Shows was a kid who grew up singing in church. She spent time in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Western…
This Asheville alt-country trio consists of singer/songwriter, guitarist Kevin Fuller, bassist Ryan Kijanka and drummer Ryan Sargent. The band meshes…
We know we have lots of Umphrey's McGee fans in our coverage area and beyond, so were offering up some tickets to see the band in Asheville, NC at the…
Dana and Sue used to call Marshall, NC home, and many in WNC will remember this sweet couple contributing to the local old-time and folk music scene. They…
Hailed as “The new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival and “The real thang” by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Lincolnshire, England…
What a great soul sound this act has - imagine Curtis Mayfield and band still going strong. American Love Call is the latest from this group fronted by…
For many years this downtown Asheville venue has hosted concerts, conferences, trade shows, sporting events and more, attracting attendees from all over…