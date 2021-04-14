jazz music

-
Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, January 26 - DAVID OLNEY Plus TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP at 7pm with Host Kim ClarkFrom Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:"This week on SBR, we remember the late David Olney, who passed away just over a week ago while doing what he loved -…
-
Born in Paris and raised in Fontainebleau, the home of Impressionism and Django Reinhardt, French guitarist Stephane Wrembel absorbed the great Gypsy jazz…
-
On Sunday, Kim Clark has a hip-shaking session lined up for us with the soul driven, rock/jazz band The Fritz. The group played live in Studio B this past…
-
We're in the Christmas spirit this week! We'll listen to the Morganton, NC - based ensemble Joseph Hasty Centerpiece Jazz in a special holiday-themed…
-
We love it when we can bring some Holiday cheer to Studio B each year around this time, and this year it's Morganton jazz guitarist Joseph Hasty, who…