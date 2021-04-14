-
Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, January 26 - DAVID OLNEY Plus TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP at 7pm with Host Kim ClarkFrom Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:"This week on SBR, we remember the late David Olney, who passed away just over a week ago while doing what he loved -…
-
Featuring Tuvan throat singing, a suitcase used as a bass drum with a box of bones and silverware, a baby shoe hitting a gas can, a circular saw blade,…
-
EJ Jones, leader of the Piper Jones Band, will be Tom Fellenbaum's special guest on "Celtic Winds" Sunday, July 7, in the 1:00 hour. Jones, a multi…
-
"We've got the king of the gas can guitar - and one of our favorite blues singers, Mac Arnold & his band Plate Full of Blues playing live for us last…
-
This Sunday, Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark will bring us the pop/classical sounds of the Berlin, Germany-based ensemble the Trouble Notes in a…
-
Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we'll be listening to former New York Dolls guitarist Aaron Lee Tasjan, and his band, this Sunday. The group's latest…
-
Studio Be Rewind Host Kim Clark is bringing us two sessions this weekend, both produced earlier this year by WNCW Sound Engineer Sean Rubin. On Sunday,…
-
Host Joe Greene brings us music from the roots up with tunes from Jerry Douglas, Love Canon, Circus No.9 and more. In this new WNCW program, we explore…