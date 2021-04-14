828isgreat

-
We are happy to announce the creation of our newest program titled Culture Caravan. We've always loved and played world music here at WNCW. During this…
-
Johnson City's own performs solo and with her own band, when not part of Our Native Daughters (for which she received particular acclaim for her song…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten current album releases…
-
Holly Kays, Outdoors Reporter, with Smoky Mountain News was our guest reporter for this edition of More To The Story going over her story on a forest…
-
This Charlotte band started off as a solo project of singer/guitarist and SC native Jeremy Davis, but their sound has morphed to the great…
-
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Western NC has some of the freshest, most innovative bluegrass being made, thanks in part to Fireside Collective. It's…
-
WNCW host Marshall Ballew first paid tribute to the musical genius of Frank Zappa on the airwaves back in December 1993 when the news of Zappa's death…
-
From the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Website:In this episode we share the music of Matthew Tooni who grew up on the Qualla Boundary, the tribal…
-
WNCW News Contributor Kevin Washington introduces men and women, who were a part of not only Black History but American History, mainly across Western…
-
"The cosmic American love child of Howlin Wolf and Link Wray…" He's been making music and performing around the world for over two decades now, and it…