Live Friday, February 7th between 1 & 2pm: David Childers & The Serpents

We were pleased to learn the news recently that David Childers has a new project! His band the Serpents has a bit of a different sound than his Modern Don Juans, and they've just released an album that was recorded old-school, analog-style titled "Interstate Lullaby" which will be featured during "New Tunes at 2" this Tuesday. They'll debut some new songs live in Studio B. Upcoming shows include the WinterSkunk Music Fest at the Spinning Jenny in Greer on Saturday the 8th, followed by appearances in Boone, Charlotte, NC and more.