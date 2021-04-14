-
We were pleased to learn the news recently that David Childers has a new project! His band the Serpents has a bit of a different sound than his Modern Don…
We're giving tickets away again and we love doing it for our spectacular listeners! Shoot us an email at pledge@wncw.org and put WinterSkunk in the…
The Avett Brothers will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on All Hallows Eve - October 31st. The folk rock band…
Confluence is a convergence of the music Industry in the Charlotte, NC area taking place on August 3, and 4, 2019 at the US National Whitewater Center in…
Former NASCAR driver, and now broadcaster Kyle Petty joined WNCW's Friday Feature as he was preparing for a concert with Musician David Childers. Kyle…
Our favorite Mt. Holly lawyer-turned-musician has a new release that is seriously one of his best -- and we've been following him since at least 1999. On…
For entire promo click on title. Tonight, for your listening pleasure... WNCW's awesome Kim Clark reminds us of the rich history we have in our Studio B…