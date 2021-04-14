-
New Tunes at Two Week of 4/12: Rhiannon Giddens, Leftover Salmon, Rev. Peyton, & Carsie BlantonJoin us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together. Monday: Rhiannon Giddens with…
-
New Tunes at Two Week of 4/5: Jason Ringenberg, Nuevo, Sunny War, and David Olney & Anna KayeJoin us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together. Monday: Jason Ringenberg –…
-
Join us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together. Monday: New singles from Van…
-
New Tunes at TwoMonday: Esther Rose – How Many TimesHer last album was one of the WNCW’s Programming Staff’s favorite Americana releases of 2019. For this one she…
-
New Tunes at Two This Week: Charley Crockett, Fruit Bats, Menahan Band & Altin GunMonday: 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James HandA moving tribute to Charley’s mentor, honky-tonk country singer James “Slim” Hand, who died last…
-
New Tunes at Two This Week: David Gray, Andrew Marlin, Lake Street Dive & This Is The KitThis week on New Tunes at Two we'll explore four new releases.Monday: David Gray – SkelligA rather sparse, lush, warm mood from Wales’ Gray, inspired by…
-
New Tunes at Two This Week: Lucero, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne and MoreThis Week on New Tunes at Two we'll explore four new releases.On Monday, join us as we explore the newest from Lucero, When You Found Me. Memphis rockers…
-
This week, in addition to hosting your Fat Tuesday soundtrack with Mardi Gras tunes all day long, we will continue to have some great new releases to…
-
New Tunes at TwoMondays through Thursdays during the 2pm hour, we enjoy a segment called New Tunes at Two. We sample tracks from new releases by artists we know and love…
-
This week during New Tunes at Two, we’ll check out new music from Langhorne Slim, Aaron Frazer, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and Brighter Days Ahead. Join us…