-
Wednesday the 14th in the 1pm hour: The Resonant Rogues – Sparrow & Keith Smith comprise the duo version of this Asheville band, blending Appalachian,…
-
There is a complexity to Tyler Ramsey’s music, and a corresponding simplicity. It makes for an intriguing yin and yang, with an abundance of lyrical and…
-
Special During Celtic Winds: Rebroadcast of John Doyle in Studio BTune in to “Celtic Winds” on Sunday as we bring you our recent Studio B session with guitarist and singer John Doyle. The internationally revered Irish…
-
Clint Roberts grew up in Brevard – perhaps some of us saw him as a teenager in a band called Fox Fire? He’s now living in Asheville, and has a wonderful…
-
Like many musicians, Asheville “folk-pop” singer and songwriter Carly Taich has taken a break from writing and performing. But hers predated the 2020…
-
We’re pleased to announce that one of our favorite guitarists is returning to Studio B, and on his 50th birthday!! John is also celebrating 30 years here…
-
We’re pleased to announce that one of our favorite soulful voices these days has moved to our area! Seth Walker is now hanging out around Asheville. We’re…
-
We will have a live Studio B session with Chuck Brodsky on Thursday 12/17 just past 11am.Has it really been a full 25 years since our…
-
For the second week in a row, we'll have a live performance from Studio B! Travis Book is planning to join us on Tuesday, December 1 at 11am. The bassist…
-
Studio B is where the live music happens, and it's presented by Sierra Nevada. Studio B is the station's state-of-the-art recording facility that hosts…