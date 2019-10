WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tenneesee and recorded interviews with Andrew Bird and other artists we love playing. Andrew shed some light on the inspirations behind his latest album "My Finest Work Yet," as well as what new instruments he's been into lately. Check out the versions of "Sisyphus" and "Manifest" he laid down too, from Sound Stage Studios there.

WNCW Music Director Martin Anderson interviews musician Andrew Bird at AmericanaFest