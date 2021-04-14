-
Martin Anderson spoke with Joachim Cooder in his California home studio, about his wonderful album of Uncle Dave Macon tunes adapted to his modern mbira.…
-
Like many musicians, Asheville “folk-pop” singer and songwriter Carly Taich has taken a break from writing and performing. But hers predated the 2020…
-
Monday, airing just past 1pm: Dirk Powell interview/performance session with Martin Anderson – Tune in as old-time and Cajun master Dirk Powell talks…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten…
-
The albums pictured above represent releases that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson…
-
"On June 19th, 2020, The Nina Simone Project announced their capital campaign and plans for a new building in downtown Tryon that will house thousands of…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten…
-
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten current album releases…
-
Heartfelt songs from this Los Angeles-based artist, passing through the area on a radio station tour for her new album I Know a Gun. “All of the songs…