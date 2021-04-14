WNCW podcast

-
In this episode, you will hear the latest from New Zealand’s Tami Neilson, Canada’s Corb Lund, we will get to some wonderfully twisted roots music from…
WNCW host Marshall Ballew first paid tribute to the musical genius of Frank Zappa on the airwaves back in December 1993 when the news of Zappa's death…
Has this happened to you? A new band impresses you with their debut album, and when you get to see their live show, they blow you away with an array of…
Credit our guests Town Mountain with the idea. After our interview for their episode, the conversation drifted over to talk about all the times that they…
Education Reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times Brian Gordon was guest on this edition of More To The Story to discuss some of the latest topics…
It’s not unusual for traditional musicians to influence artists in other styles, and that kind of cross-pollination was especially common in the 1960s and…
This episode takes a detour from the very South-centric array of artists and history heard previously on the series with a show on The Ruen Brothers, from…
From producer Joe Kendrick: In our last podcast, on Mac Arnold, the takeaway was that there was much more about the artists and history of Upstate South…
WNCW's new music podcast reviews 2019 with songs that have not been featured before on the show, drawing from WNCW DJs’ Top 10s. From lesser known acts to…
It was an exciting time just before the holidays when UNC-TV was on the campus of Isothermal Community College to tape episodes of their program 'North…