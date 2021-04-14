americana music

-
WNCW Intern Joshua Meng takes a turn at the wheel with this episode, hosting and producing our latest collection of standout new music here. From weekday…
-
This Asheville alt-country trio consists of singer/songwriter, guitarist Kevin Fuller, bassist Ryan Kijanka and drummer Ryan Sargent. The band meshes…
-
WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tenneesee and recorded interviews with Andrew Bird and other artists we love…
-
Since the day it was announced, western North Carolinians and music lovers nationwide have been anxiously awaiting the kick off of the innaugural Strings…
-
Featuring Tuvan throat singing, a suitcase used as a bass drum with a box of bones and silverware, a baby shoe hitting a gas can, a circular saw blade,…
-
We're excited to welcome back one of 'NCW's favorites, this time with his bluegrass band! After first hitting the scene fronting Colorado bluegrass band…
-
WNCW's new music podcast has lots of great new music featured here, with regional favorites from western NC like Tyler Ramsey and Rising Appalachia, and…
-
WNCW listeners voted Tellico's latest album "Woven Waters,” produced by John Doyle, all the way up to #9 in last year's Top 100... and the Asheville,…
-
Here are a few shots from our time with Aaron Lee Tasjan and his band members. They dropped by Studio B November 13th and Music Mix Host Joe Greene talked…
-
We'll feature Dawn Landes in a solo acoustic session spotlighting tunes from her new album “Meet Me At The River.” Also, we'll hear music from Darling…