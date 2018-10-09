New Crowd Around The Mic 22 - Available At Discount During Pre-Drive For Fall Fundraiser 2018

We are officially in our Pre-drive stage and ready to show you some of our thank you gifts for our fundraiser that begins October 21st and ends October 27th. Pre-drive means we are offering many of our gifts at a $20 discount for items like our new Crowd Around The Mic CD 22. It's an amazing compilation of many of our Studio B performances this year. We hope you like it - we do! You can go to wncw.org and donate to help listener-powered radio in its 29th year of being on the air. Thank you for ALL that you have done to keep us on the air for almost three decades. You are truly family.