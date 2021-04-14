sean rubin

-
From Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:"This past September 4th was a fun day in Studio B, and we'll relive it in this show," said Clark. "Just after lunch…
-
"Trout Steak Revival is based out of Denver, with members from their home state as well as Wisconsin, Michigan and New York," said WNCW's Joe Kendrick.…
-
We've got two sessions recorded at the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual festival in Raleigh, NC for "Goin' Across the Mountain." At Noon…
-
We'll rewind Sunday evening with a session from Grain Thief, a string band from Boston, Massachusetts that sounds a whole lot like Appalachia, playing…
-
This weekend Kim Clark will share music from Asheville, North Carolina's Empire Strikes Brass in a super funky session from last month, plus the…
-
We'll hear the ethereal songs and extraordinary harmonies of the Shook Twins, who were here in support of their new album “Some Good Lives,” said SBR Host…
-
SBR Host Kim Clark says we'll take a trip back in time and listen to Chatham County Line during this week's show. The band's session was recorded in…
-
Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we've got a super lineup for our show this Sunday. We'll revisit a session with Matt Walsh, who has played with blues…
-
Here are a few shots from our time with Aaron Lee Tasjan and his band members. They dropped by Studio B November 13th and Music Mix Host Joe Greene talked…
-
Nashville singer/songwriter Elise Davis released a compelling album this year called "Cactus." She'll play songs from it in a solo session with Joe Greene…