-
Studio B is where the live music happens, and it's presented by Sierra Nevada. Studio B is the station's state-of-the-art recording facility that hosts…
-
Our favorite blues singer/bassist/gas can guitarist from Pelzer, SC returns to Studio B this week! It's always a blast catching up with Mac about his…
-
This weekend, Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark will bring us archival audio from sessions with Jane Kramer, along with Chris Rosser and Eliot Wadopian,…
-
Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we'll be listening to former New York Dolls guitarist Aaron Lee Tasjan, and his band, this Sunday. The group's latest…
-
We officially have our new Crowd Around The Mic Volume 22 in our hands... you can have it in your hands too by making a pledge today! It's an amazing…
-
This Sunday, mark your calendar to stay home, stay out of the storm and listen to amazing music from Samantha Fish and Cicada Rhythm on WNCW. If you like…
-
These four local greats are putting together an evening of songs for and about mama at Isis in West Asheville on Mother's Day (6pm & 8pm). Tell mom to…