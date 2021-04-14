-
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Western NC has some of the freshest, most innovative bluegrass being made, thanks in part to Fireside Collective. It's…
-
We've got two sessions recorded at the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual festival in Raleigh, NC for "Goin' Across the Mountain." At Noon…
-
Our Spring Fundraiser starts Sunday, March 31st, at 8am! We are excited to meet up with old friends, fans and WNCW Members in Studio B. We have some super…
-
We officially have our new Crowd Around The Mic Volume 22 in our hands... you can have it in your hands too by making a pledge today! It's an amazing…
-
Howdy SkunkFest Fans! Albino Skunk Music Festival is happening in just a few days in Greer, SC and we are READY for some skunk action - We hear The Farm…
-
We're really looking forward to Carolina In The Fall Festival, hosted by the Kruger Brothers! It's happening this Friday and Saturday - Sept. 21-22. Many…
-
We'll listen to Fireside Collective burnin' up Studio B right after the 4th of July, playing tunes from their album Life Between the Lines – and a couple…