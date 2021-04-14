jim lauderdale

-
Bristol, Va./Tenn. (Sept. 2, 2020) - With the cancellation of this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion came the promise of a few "surprises" on what…
Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderThe much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina,…
Get your tickets now friends. Be the first to honor Earl Scruggs via an amazing event - be part of an elite group of fans that'll be able to say "We were…
Since the day it was announced, western North Carolinians and music lovers nationwide have been anxiously awaiting the kick off of the innaugural Strings…
Check out some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW - We've also listed one of our favorite tunes on each disc. Click on the song title…
It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is…
The Spring Albino Skunk Festival is open for music, food, camping, and - as they say at the Skunk Farm, "FES - TAA - VUUL" fun! The dates are April 11th…
We officially have our new Crowd Around The Mic Volume 22 in our hands... you can have it in your hands too by making a pledge today! It's an amazing…
Asheville's "Hard-drivin' Carolina String Band" likes to take their strong bluegrass roots and branch out into influences from the likes of Waylon, Willie…
We're really looking forward to Carolina In The Fall Festival, hosted by the Kruger Brothers! It's happening this Friday and Saturday - Sept. 21-22. Many…