Husband and wife duo Natalya Weinstein and John Miller take their middle names front and center with Zoe & Cloyd, and have added Bennett Sullivan on banjo…
It's almost Autumn and we all know what that means... it's time for the Carolina In The Fall Festival in Wilkesboro, NC! We're super excited for the 5th…
Down The Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC - Zoe & Cloyd: Family Traditions & Mountain MusicThe husband-and-wife duo of Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller perform under their middle names. Zoe and Cloyd represent not only the partnership…