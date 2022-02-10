Photographer Daniel Coston spent many years on the road with North Carolina's The Avett Brothers. In the process, he accumulated a number of unique and heartfelt memories in pictures, on and off stage. Now many of those moments are on display with the exhibit "A Symphony For The Road: An Avett Brothers Retrospective" at The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby. This interview first aired Feb. 4, 2022.

Listen • 9:47