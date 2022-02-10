-
Photographer Daniel Coston spent many years on the road with North Carolina's The Avett Brothers. In the process, he accumulated a number of unique and heartfelt memories in pictures, on and off stage. Now many of those moments are on display with the exhibit "A Symphony For The Road: An Avett Brothers Retrospective" at The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby. This interview first aired Feb. 4, 2022.
USA Today Network Reporter for newspapers across North Carolina, Fred Clasen Kelly took part in this interview conducted on Feb. 2, 2022. Fred's descriptions of what has been documented to have occurred at expected safe and healthy treatment locations for youth or young adults across the state may surprise you.
Sheila Kay Adams is a seventh-generation ballad singer, musician, and storyteller. She was born and raised in Madison County, North Carolina, in a little place named Sodom. It's an area well-known for it’s a cappella ballad singing, a tradition that dates back to the early Scots/Irish and English settlers of the mid-17th century. Also known as Henry Lee, Young Hunting is an 18th century murder ballad likely of Scottish origin. Aired 2/6/22
Two Friends and One Horse is a folktale told in Israel about making peace. From Connie’s recording, Dive into Stories. Aired 1/30
WFAE's, Public Radio Charlotte, Steve Harrison took part in this interview on Jan. 12, 2022 to review the ongoing gerrymandering and racial debate about North Carolina's redrawn voting districts. A recap of those for and against. This as the court's three judge panel announced they would not favor those in opposition that the maps be redrawn again. This conversation originally aired Jan. 12, 2022.
The Snake That Ate the Glass Egg sounds like a tall tale. William swears it’s true.
”Let’s Get some firewood! I can borrow my friends brand new van to carry it in.” ecently Larry has performed at Tellabration, The Tarheel Teller’s Festival, Roadhouse Inn and The Old North State Storytelling Festival and placed first at the Mad Robot Storytelling Slam.
Robert Lynn “Bobby” McMillon (1951-2021) was a traditional ballad singer, musician, and storyteller from Yancey County, N.C. He grew up hearing firsthand the scary stories and witch tales that his family told. He is considered one of the leading authorities in Southern Appalachian music.
From individuals to events to good causes - you never know where a Friday Feature Interview of the Week might take you.This edition from Dec. 31, 2021 was a chance to recap several of the programs we presented that involved history, music, fun and laughs.
Twenty-twenty-one was a big year in news that WNCW's More to the Story covered, along with help from our media contacts. Go back in time with us to hear about major flooding and devastation in the mountains to test scores dropping for SC students due to the pandemic to city council in Charlotte voting themselves a raise. This segment originally aired Dec. 29, 2021.